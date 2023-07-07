Market Analysis: Ester-based Transformer Market, Ethyleneurea Market, Exterior Wall Building Insulation Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Ester-based Transformer Oil Market, Ethyleneurea (CAS 120-93-4) Market, Exterior Wall Building Insulation Materials Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ester-based Transformer Oil Market is expected to grow from USD 85.00 Million in 2022 to USD 96.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.71% during the forecast period. The Ester-based Transformer Oil market is a growing market, which is expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period (2023-2030). This market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, along with the upgradation and replacement of aging power infrastructure. Moreover, the environmental benefits of using Ester-based Transformer Oil over conventional mineral oil are also driving the growth of this market. Ester-based Transformer Oil has better insulation properties and a high fire point, which makes it a preferable choice for electrical equipment manufacturers. Additionally, the requirement for a superior dielectric strength and oxidation stability is further boosting the demand for Ester-based Transformer Oil.

There are two main types of ester-based transformer oils –

• Natural Ester Transformer Fluid

• Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil

Natural ester transformer fluid is derived from renewable resources such as soybean, coconut or rapeseed, whereas synthetic ester transformer oil is chemically synthesized from organic compounds such as fatty acids and alcohols.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Ester-based Transformer Oil market due to the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries like China and India. The region is projected to hold a significant share of the market due to the growing population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization. The market share percent valuation of the Ester-based Transformer Oil market in the Asia Pacific is expected to be around 40% by 2027.North America and Europe are also expected to hold a considerable share of the Ester-based Transformer Oil market due to a rise in investments in renewable energy and an increase in the adoption of electronic vehicles. The market share percent valuation of the Ester-based Transformer Oil market in North America and Europe is projected to be around 30% and 20%, respectively, by 2027.

The global Ester-based Transformer Oil Market is highly competitive with the presence of various established players. The major players in the market include Cargill, M&I Materials Limited, Shell, Sinopec, Savita Oil, Raj Petro Specialties, and others. These companies offer a range of ester-based transformer oils for various applications, including power transformers, distribution transformers, reactors, and others.

In terms of sales revenue figures, Cargill generated $114.7 billion in revenue in FY 2020, Shell generated $180.5 billion, and Sinopec generated $319.5 billion. Exact sales figures for M&I Materials Limited, Savita Oil, and Raj Petro Specialties are not publicly available.

The Ethyleneurea (CAS 120-93-4) Market is expected to grow from USD 130.10 Million in 2022 to USD 306.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.00% during the forecast period.The Ethyleneurea (CAS 120-93-4) market is forecast to experience substantial growth over the next few years, driven by increased demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, fertilizers and agrochemicals. Ethyleneurea is used as an intermediate in the production of pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals such as insecticides and herbicides. It is also used in the manufacture of chlorine dioxide, which is used as a potent disinfectant for water treatment.One of the key factors driving revenue growth for ethyleneurea is the increasing demand for agricultural products to meet the world's growing population. Ethyleneurea is used in the manufacture of agrochemicals that help to improve crop yield and quality, making it an essential component of the global agriculture industry.

The market share percent valuation of Ethyleneurea is expected to be highest in Asia Pacific, with a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2021 to 2026.North America and Europe are expected to register moderate growth in the Ethyleneurea market due to the established end-use industries and the growing demand for Ethyleneurea from these regions. The market share percent valuation of Ethyleneurea in North America is expected to be around 20% by 2026, while in Europe, it is expected to be around 25% by 2026.South America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness slow growth in the Ethyleneurea market. However, the market share percent valuation of ethyleneurea in these regions is expected to be around 5% and 3%, respectively, by 2026.

The global ethyleneurea (CAS 120-93-4) market is highly competitive with a few key players operating in the industry. Some of these companies include BASF, Hebei Kangzhuang, Jining JinYin, Suichang Limin, Shandong Zhuosheng, Hebei Aoge Chemical, Caming Pharmaceutical, Haihang Industry, Navdeep Chemicals, and Ariix Products.

Overall, these companies are helping to grow the ethyleneurea market by providing high-quality products for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Some of the sales revenue figures of these companies include BASF, which reported sales revenue of €59.7 billion in 2020, and Haihang Industry, which reported sales revenue of RMB 5.65 billion in 2020.

The Exterior Wall Building Insulation Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 28.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 35.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.The Exterior Wall Building Insulation Materials market is a rapidly growing industry driven by several factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient insulation solutions, stringent government regulations, and rising construction activities. The market caters to various segments, including residential, commercial, and industrial applications.One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the Exterior Wall Building Insulation Materials market is the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation. Governments across the world have implemented regulations that mandate the use of energy-efficient materials in buildings to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable development. This has resulted in a surge in demand for exterior wall building insulation materials that are environmentally friendly and offer high thermal resistance.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest market share percentage valuation due to the rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development in countries like China and India. This region's market share is expected to be around 40% by 2026.Europe is another dominant region in the market due to the increasing adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable building materials. The market share percentage valuation of the European region is expected to be around 30% by 2026.North America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to have a significant market share in the coming years, with an estimated market share of around 20% and 10%, respectively, by 2026.

The global exterior wall building insulation materials market is highly fragmented, with numerous players operating in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market include Knauf Insulation, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF, Kingspan Group, Beijing New Building Material, Cabot Corporation, Viking Insulation Company, BayInsulationSystems, and A.H. Harris.

Owens Corning had a net sales revenue of around $7.1 billion in 2020. Saint-Gobain's net sales revenue in the insulation segment was around $2.7 billion in 2020. Kingspan Group had a net sales revenue of around $4.8 billion in 2020.

