Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,618 in the last 365 days.

BLAINE HYATT PROMPTS SELF-REFLECTION AND PERSONAL EVALUATION IN HIS BOOK

Power of Discovery

Blaine Hyatt paves the way to a purposeful life in his book Power of Discovery

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where there is just too much of everything to the point that it becomes overwhelming, it is always the best thing to go back to the basics and look within. This is what Blaine Hyatt makes a point of in his book Power of Discovery.

Written with utmost sincerity and delight, Power of Discovery paves the way to attaining a meaningful life through personal evaluation and self-examination. It is composed of short and personal yet enlightening tales that teach readers unfailing life takeaways, all mainly based on Christian philosophy.

A book review by Analise Carter says, “The Power of Discovery features the seemingly lost art of sharing generational wisdom through storytelling. Blaine and Linda have an engaging style that makes you smile. Their personal stories, thoughts, and wise counsel are both entertaining and thought-provoking.”

Concise and creatively crafted, Power of Discovery is noted to have been effectively uplifting people since its publishing in 2016. Whether or not a believer, it, nevertheless, continues to deliver.

Blaine Hyatt is an accomplished man who coached and taught special education in public schools. His career as a professor concluded at Fort Hays State University, the same university that his wife, Linda Lee Hyatt taught music, special and gifted education, as well as early childhood education. Both co-wrote Power of Discovery, which is only one of the many projects they have accomplished together. More of their works on their website.

Begin living life with meaning and be and stay inspired with Power of Discovery. Purchase a copy on Amazon.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

BLAINE HYATT PROMPTS SELF-REFLECTION AND PERSONAL EVALUATION IN HIS BOOK

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more