BLAINE HYATT PROMPTS SELF-REFLECTION AND PERSONAL EVALUATION IN HIS BOOK
Blaine Hyatt paves the way to a purposeful life in his book Power of DiscoveryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where there is just too much of everything to the point that it becomes overwhelming, it is always the best thing to go back to the basics and look within. This is what Blaine Hyatt makes a point of in his book Power of Discovery.
Written with utmost sincerity and delight, Power of Discovery paves the way to attaining a meaningful life through personal evaluation and self-examination. It is composed of short and personal yet enlightening tales that teach readers unfailing life takeaways, all mainly based on Christian philosophy.
A book review by Analise Carter says, “The Power of Discovery features the seemingly lost art of sharing generational wisdom through storytelling. Blaine and Linda have an engaging style that makes you smile. Their personal stories, thoughts, and wise counsel are both entertaining and thought-provoking.”
Concise and creatively crafted, Power of Discovery is noted to have been effectively uplifting people since its publishing in 2016. Whether or not a believer, it, nevertheless, continues to deliver.
Blaine Hyatt is an accomplished man who coached and taught special education in public schools. His career as a professor concluded at Fort Hays State University, the same university that his wife, Linda Lee Hyatt taught music, special and gifted education, as well as early childhood education. Both co-wrote Power of Discovery, which is only one of the many projects they have accomplished together. More of their works on their website.
Begin living life with meaning and be and stay inspired with Power of Discovery. Purchase a copy on Amazon.
