ADAM & RSI Establish Comprehensive Educational Partnership

JUPITER, Fla., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSI has entered into partnership with ADAM , the only national organization dedicated to management professionals in dermatology practices. This partnership will improve and increase educational opportunities available to Dermatology Administrators and Managers through a combination of ongoing support and engagement.



“We are excited to help ADAM provide accessible education and resources on topics that are most important to their members. Administrators are increasingly asked to take on more with less. Most companies underappreciate the administrative members of the dermatology practice and work directly with physicians,” said Ryan Lehrl, Vice President RSI “In addition to the physicians, we know that Dermatology Administrators play a key role in engaging with patients and influencing the success of the modern Dermatology practices.”

This partnership will help facilitate the education of dermatology administrators and managers in several critical areas:

Maintaining 360-degree real-time patient engagement across all functions of the Dermatology Practice from lead management, online scheduling, reminders, and personalized patient recall

Understanding and analyzing key performance indicators (KPIs) associated with the entire spectrum of patient acquisition and engagement

Physician Recruitment and Human Resource Related functions





Navigating the increasingly complex IT landscape within the modern Dermatology practice.



“Ongoing education and development of our members is crucial in order to continue to move the specialty of Dermatology forward,” said George E Smaistrla Jr, FHFMA CMPE CPC, ADAM’s current President. “With our strategic educational partnership with RSI, ADAM hopes to create deeper connections with our members and provide them the education they need to run successful practices and improve patient care.”

About Red Spot Interactive

RSI is the nation’s leading CRM for medical practices providing the only single source platform for managing and automating all critical practice activities associated with patient communication, acquisition, and retention. RSI fully integrates with its clients practice management software, telephony systems, financials, and digital marketing sources to streamline practice workflows while improving the modern patient experience. The RSI platform is built off the direct analysis of 20 million unique patient appointments, 10 billion in patient payments, and 100’s of thousands of practice marketing campaigns. RSI is dedicated to empowering medical practices with innovative solutions for patient communication and acquisition.

About Association of Dermatology Administrators and Managers

ADAM members represent administrators, practice managers, attorneys, accountants and physicians in private, group and academic practice. This strong network enables members the ability to tap into best practices and learn from other leaders in dermatology practice management.

