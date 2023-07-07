Market Analysis: Cresylic Acid Market, Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0)Market, DenatoniumBenzoate Anhydrous Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Cresylic Acid 2014 Market, Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market, Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cresylic Acid 2014 Market is expected to grow from USD 678.20 Million in 2022 to USD 904.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.The Cresylic Acid 2014 market primarily targets industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and chemicals. The demand for cresylic acid is driven by its superior properties such as its antimicrobial, antifungal, and herbicidal properties, which find extensive use in the pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors, respectively. The increasing demand for cresylic acid as a preservative in personal care products also drives the growth of the market.The latest trends observed in the Cresylic Acid 2014 market include the incorporation of cresylic acid in various end-use products to enhance their antimicrobial and preservative properties. The usage of cresylic acid in animal feed as a natural preservative has gained traction, resulting in increased demand.

There are three types of cresylic acid available in the market:

• Two-Component Cresylic Acid

• Three-Component Cresylic Acid

• Multi-Component Cresylic Acid

Two-component cresylic acid consists of ortho-cresol and meta-cresol, whereas three-component cresylic acid contains all three isomers, and multi-component cresylic acid contains all three isomers along with other phenols.



The global cresylic acid market witnessed steady growth during the period 2014 to 2020, with North America and Europe being the major market regions. The market was also driven by APAC, USA, and China, owing to the increasing demand for cresylic acid in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, pesticides, fragrances, and resins. The growth of the market in North America and Europe was primarily led by the increasing demand for cresylic acid in the production of drilling fluids, metalworking fluids, and disinfectants. However, China and APAC regions are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period due to the rising population and increasing industrialization.

Some of the major companies operating in this market include Sasol, Dakota Gasification Company, DEZA, Rain Carbon (RUTGERS), Mitsui Chemicals, Atul, Lanxess, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, SI Group, VDH Chem Tech, SHIV SHAKTI, TNJ Chemical, Nanjing Ningkang Chemical, Deepak Novochem Technologies, JFE Chemical Corporation, Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical, Juye Runjia Chemical, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Changzhou Junchi Chemical, Changzhou City Teng Yang Chemical, Shanghai FeiGe Chemical, and Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology.

Some of the key players in this market include Sasol, which reported a revenue of USD 20.5 billion in 2019, and Rain Carbon (RUTGERS), which reported a revenue of USD 3.8 billion in 2019. Other companies like DEZA, Mitsui Chemicals, Atul, and Lanxess also have a significant market presence and are actively involved in the growth of the Cresylic Acid 2014 Market.

The Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) Market is expected to grow from USD 1.00 Million in 2022 to USD 2.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period.Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) is a stable isotope of hydrogen and is commonly used in various applications such as nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, pharmaceuticals, and analytical chemistry. The Deuterium market is currently experiencing significant growth due to various factors like the increasing use of Deuterium in pharmaceutical research for producing high-quality drugs, the growing demand from the nuclear power sector, and the surging demand for Deuterium in emerging economies.The pharmaceutical industry is a major driver of the Deuterium market. Deuterium is used in the production of deuterated drugs, which are more effective and safer compared to their conventional counterparts.

North America holds the largest share of the Deuterium market, accounting for over 35% of the total market. Europe follows closely with a market share of more than 25%, attributed to the increasing use of Deuterium-labeled compounds in academic and research institutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth rate and is expected to account for more than 20% of the Deuterium market share by the end of the forecast period. The market share of Deuterium in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America is anticipated to remain comparatively small but show significant growth in the coming years.

Deuterium (CAS 7782-39-0) is widely used in various applications including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, neutron scattering, isotopic labeling, and in the production of heavy water, among others. The global Deuterium market is highly fragmented, and the major players operating in the market are Linde Gas, Sumitomo Seika Chemical, CSIC, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Guangdong Huate Gas, and the Center of Molecular Research.

Linde Gas reported sales of $28.5 billion in 2020, while Sumitomo Seika Chemical reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same year. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories reported 2020 sales of $157 million. The exact sales data for CSIC, Guangdong Huate Gas, and The Center of Molecular Research are not publicly available.

The Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous Market is expected to grow from USD 186.60 Million in 2022 to USD 276.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous is a bitter-tasting compound commonly used as an aversive agent in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, household cleaning, and automotive fluids. The global target market for Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards safety and preventive measures, strict regulations imposed by the government for the usage of bittering agents, and growing demand for bittering agents in various applications.One of the latest trends observed in the Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous market is the development of new formulations that can be used in different industries. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to come up with new products that effectively incorporate the compound's bitter taste while trying to minimize its impact on the final formulation.

It is added to various products to prevent accidental ingestion, thereby reducing its harmful consequences. Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous is available in three different types, i.e., ≥ 98%, ≥ 99%, and ≥ 99.9%, depending on the purity level. The purity level indicates the percentage of pure Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous present in the compound. The higher the purity level, the less amount of impurities is present, making it more effective to use.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Denatonium Benzoate Anhydrous market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for denatonium benzoate in various applications such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is expected to hold a market share of around 40% in 2021.North America and Europe are expected to follow Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, with a share of around 30% each in 2021. The increasing use of denatonium benzoate in end-use industries such as detergents, pesticides, and automotive fluids in these regions is expected to drive market growth.

The market is highly competitive with several established market players, including Zhengzhou Beth Food Additive, Johnson Matthey, Haihang Group, Zhejiang Synose Tech, UPL, Sentinalco, Shanxi Laike Bio, Nikita Transphase Adducts, Wincom Inc, Dhaval Dyes.

Johnson Matthey and Zhengzhou Beth Food Additive are among the leading players in the global denatonium benzoate anhydrous market. In 2020, Johnson Matthey's group revenue was USD 4.22 billion, with chemical sales contributing around 36% of the revenue. Zhengzhou Beth Food Additive reported a revenue of USD 8.2 million in 2020.

