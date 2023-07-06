BLAINE HYATT PUBLISHES A HEART-TOUCHING READ
Blaine Hyatt shares timeless life lessons in his book Power of DiscoveryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What defines a purposeful life? Some would say having all the grand material things in the world. But others believe it is living intentionally according to God’s plan. Blaine Hyatt, together with his wife Linda Lee Hyatt, agrees and further explains this sentiment in his book Power of Discovery.
Aiming to inspire a deeper understanding of life, Power of Discovery is a compilation of short stories, offering cherished and timeless life lessons that are grounded on Christian principles. Each story holds a profound truth that, when combined, regard to a purposeful life.
Rating the book a five stars our of five, Amazon customer Linda R says, “The life lessons in this book should be read and reread and passed on to others. I particularly like “I Can Sleep When the Wind Blows” and “Lonely at the Top”. If you are looking for a quick read that touches the heart, you should reas this book.”
Power of Discovery was published in 2016 and has been touching and inspiring lives ever since.
Blaine Hyatt dabbled with various businesses before teaching. He taught Special Education and was a coach in a public school. He ended his career as a professor in Fort Hays University, where his wife, Linda Lee Hyatt, also taught Gifted Education, Special Education, Early Childhood, and music. Both have worked on projects, like seminars and publishing children’s books. They have four children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandsons. Access their works here.
Gain a deeper understanding of life and purchase a copy of Power of Discovery on Amazon.
