Market Analysis: Concrete Admixtures Construction Market, Construction Dry Market,Cosmetic Grade Lanolin Alcohol Market

Market Analysis: Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market, Construction Dry Mortar Market and Cosmetic Grade Lanolin Alcohol Market till 2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market is expected to grow from USD 10.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period.The Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to show robust revenue growth over the next few years. The market is fueled by factors such as the growing demand for high-performance concrete in infrastructure development, the increasing trend towards urbanization, and the growing awareness about the benefits of using concrete admixtures.One of the major trends observed in the market is the increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices. This has led to the development of new and innovative concrete admixtures that are manufactured using environmentally friendly materials and have low carbon footprints.

There are different types of concrete admixtures construction chemicals available in the market, among these, some of the popular types includes:

• Water Reducers

• Expanding Agents

• Accelerators

Concrete water reducers reduce the amount of mixing water required to achieve a given slump, thereby increasing the workability of the concrete while improving its strength and durability. Concrete expanding agents, on the other hand, are used to cause concrete to expand slightly during the curing period, improving its compressive strength, reducing shrinkage, and cracking. Concrete accelerators improve the setting time of concrete, allowing for faster curing and thus enhancing the speed of construction.

It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market, accounting for a significant share of around 40% by 2025. This is primarily due to the increasing infrastructural development projects, urbanization, and industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan.Furthermore, North America and Europe are also expected to witness healthy growth in this market owing to the rising demand for sustainable and high-performance construction materials. The Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical market share in North America and Europe is expected to reach 25% and 20%, respectively, by 2025.

The market is dominated by key players such as Sika, Sobute New Material, BASF, KZJ New Materials, GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Mapei, Guangdong Redwall New Materials, Arkema, Shijiazhuang Yucai, Kao Chemicals, Shanxi Kaidi, Shangdong Huawei, Liaoning Kelong, Takemoto, and Huangteng Chemical. These companies focus on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their geography and increase their market share.

Sika reported a sales revenue of CHF 8.11 billion in 2020, and BASF reported a sales revenue of €59.1 billion in 2020. Fosroc's parent company, JMH Group, reported revenue of £450 million in 2020.

The Construction Dry Mortar Market is expected to grow from USD 16.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.The construction dry mortar market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The primary factor responsible for this growth is the increasing demand for construction activities in emerging economies globally. The dry mortar mixtures are easy to use, less labor-intensive, and time-efficient, making them ideal for construction projects. Moreover, the growing need for sustainable building materials is driving the adoption of construction dry mortar. The mixture's ability to strengthen the walls, improve fire resistance, and enhance thermal insulation qualities, make it a top choice for green buildings, further boosting the market's growth.The latest trends in the construction dry mortar market include the introduction of innovative products that can cater to different applications.

There are several types of construction dry mortar available such as:

• bricklaying/masonry mortar

• floor screed

• tile adhesives/grouts

• wall renders and plasters

• EIFS products

Bricklaying/masonry mortar is used for building walls and other structures with bricks or blocks. Floor screed is used to create a smooth and level base for flooring installations. Tile adhesive/grouts are used to fix and seal tiles onto floors and walls. Wall renders and plasters are applied on walls to provide a smooth and attractive finish. EIFS products are used in exterior insulation and finishing systems. Other types of construction dry mortar include insulating mortar, decorating mortar, repairing mortar, and others.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Construction Dry Mortar market in the coming years due to the increasing demand for sustainable construction materials and rapid urbanization. The market share percent valuation of this region is estimated to be around 45%.North America and Europe are also expected to have a significant market share in the Construction Dry Mortar market, with the market share percent valuations estimated to be around 25% and 20%, respectively.The Middle East and Africa, along with South America, are expected to have moderate growth in the Construction Dry Mortar market, with market share percent valuations estimated to be around 5% and 4%, respectively.

The global construction dry mortar market is highly competitive, with the presence of various established and emerging players. The key companies operating in the construction dry mortar market include Sika, Saint-Gobain Weber, Henkel, Mapei, BASF, Cemex, Knauf, Ardex, Bostik, CBP, Caparol, Hanil Cement, Sto, Baumit, Quick-mix, HB Fuller, Forbo, CPI Mortars, Grupo Puma, Tarmac, and others.

Some of the leading companies in the construction dry mortar market have been able to generate significant sales revenue. For example, in 2020, Sika reported a sales revenue of around USD 8.3 billion. Mapei reported sales revenue of around USD 3.7 billion in 2019. BASF had a sales revenue of around USD 66.6 billion in 2020.

The Cosmetic Grade Lanolin Alcohol Market is expected to grow from USD 60.00 Million in 2022 to USD 94.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.The cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol market caters to the demand for products that are primarily used in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Lanolin alcohol is a key ingredient in many cosmetic products, and its demand is driven by the growing need for natural and organic-based personal care products. The global market for cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in the cosmetics industry and the availability of high-quality cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol market is the increasing consumer demand for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products.

There are two types of Cosmetic Grade Lanolin Alcohol available in the market based on their cholesterol content such as:

• The First Type Is The One That Contains Cholesterol Content Below 30%

• The Second Type Is The One That Contains Cholesterol Content Above 30%.

Cosmetic Grade Lanolin Alcohol is used in various applications such as topical skin preparation, cosmetics, and personal care products. Topical skin preparation refers to medicinal creams, lotions, and ointments used for treating various skin conditions. Lanolin Alcohol acts as an emollient for the skin, providing hydration and moisture. In cosmetics, it is used in the formulation of lipsticks, lotions, and other beauty products. Its high moisturizing properties make it an ideal ingredient in these products. Besides, it is also used in hair care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, providing softness and shine to the hair.

The North American cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol market is expected to hold a market share of around 35-40% by value, followed by Europe with a market share of around 25-30%. The Asia Pacific market is expected to have a market share of around 20-25%. The rest of the world is expected to account for the remaining market share of the cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol market. However, the actual market share may differ from the estimated figures due to various factors such as changing consumer preferences, economic conditions, and government regulations.

The global market for cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol is highly competitive with several key players operating in the market. Some of the leading companies operating in this market include Carbogen Amcis (Dishman), Lanolines Stella, Croda, Zhejiang Garden Biochemical, NK Chemicals China, Nippon Fine Chemical, Lubrizol, and Nanjing Duoyuan.

In terms of revenue figures, some of the above-listed companies generate significant sales of cosmetic grade lanolin alcohol. For example, Carbogen Amcis (Dishman) reported sales of over USD 200 million in 2019, while Croda generated sales revenue of USD 1.6 billion in the same year.

