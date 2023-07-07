Market Analysis: Carbon Dioxide Market, Brazing Market, Cathode Blocks for Aluminum Market forecasted for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market, Brazing Market, Cathode Blocks for Aluminum Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market is expected to grow from USD 5.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period.The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) market is expected to experience substantial growth over the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for CO2 in the food and beverage industry, significant use of CO2 in industrial production processes, and the rising need for CO2 capture and storage technologies to mitigate the harmful environmental impact of greenhouse gases. The market is also expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of CO2-based products and solutions in the healthcare and transportation sectors.One of the latest trends observed in the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) market is the growing focus on the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly production processes to lower carbon emissions.

There are three types of carbon dioxide-

• 2N

• 2N-4N

• above 4N

2N is a low-grade carbon dioxide typically produced by natural sources such as fermentation and combustion. 2N-4N is a medium-grade carbon dioxide that is produced by industrial sources such as power plants and chemical industries. Above 4N is a high-grade carbon dioxide, typically produced by the beverage industry and used for carbonation. These different grades of carbon dioxide vary in their purity levels, with lower grades having more impurities and higher grades being relatively pure.

The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) market is experiencing tremendous growth across various regions, including North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the United States, and China. The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing demand for CO2 in chemicals, food & beverages, and agriculture industries. North America is one of the leaders in the CO2 market due to its increased demand from the oil and gas industry. The APAC region is expected to witness high growth due to the rising demand for CO2 from the food and beverages industry. Europe is also witnessing significant growth in the CO2 market due to strict environmental regulations and the adoption of sustainable practices. The United States and China are also experiencing steady growth in the CO2 market due to the increasing use of CO2 in various industries.

The carbon dioxide (CO2) market is highly consolidated, with a few key players dominating the market. Linde, Air Liquide, and Air Products and Chemicals are the top three global players in the market. Other significant players in the market include Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, India Glycols, SOL Group, Air Water, Hunan Kaimeite Gases, and Gulf Cryo.

Sales revenue figures for some of the major players in the CO2 market in 2020 are as follows:

- Linde: $29.3 billion

- Air Liquide: $21.7 billion

- Air Products and Chemicals: $8.5 billion

- Messer Group: $3.6 billion

- SOL Group: $2.2 billion.

The Brazing Market Market is expected to grow from USD 163.00 Million in 2022 to USD 186.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period.The brazing market targets industries such as automotive, aerospace, HVAC, and construction. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable parts in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving revenue growth in the brazing market. Also, the growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in residential and commercial buildings is creating a need for brazing technology.The latest trends in the brazing market include the increasing use of automation in brazing processes and the development of new alloys and filler metals for brazing. The use of automation in brazing processes has resulted in increased efficiency, reduced labor costs, and improved product consistency.

Based on market research and analysis, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the Brazing Market market. This is due to the increasing growth in the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The market share percent valuation for the region is expected to be around 40%.North America and Europe are also anticipated to show significant growth in the Brazing Market market due to the expanding automotive and aerospace industries. The market share for North America is expected to be around 30%, while Europe's market share is expected to be around 25%.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to show moderate growth in the Brazing Market market. The market share for Latin America is expected to be around 3%, while the market share for the Middle East and Africa region is expected to be around 2%.

The brazing market is highly competitive, consisting of several major players and small-scale players. Lucas-Milhaupt, Harris Products Group, Umicore, Voestalpine Böhler Welding, and Materion are some of the key players in the global brazing market. These companies offer a wide range of brazing solutions, technologies, and expertise.

The sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Lucas-Milhaupt: USD 420 million

- Harris Products Group: USD 800 million

- Umicore: USD 14.5 billion

- Voestalpine Böhler Welding: USD 1.4 billion

- Materion: USD 1.2 billion

The Cathode Blocks for Aluminum Market is expected to grow from USD 1.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.The Cathode Blocks for Aluminum market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, due to the increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and construction industries. The cathode block is a critical component in the production of aluminum, as it provides the necessary heat and electrical conductivity to the process. The use of cathode blocks in the production of aluminum reduces energy consumption and production costs, which is driving market growth.The major factors driving the revenue growth of the Cathode Blocks for the Aluminum market include the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, the increase in construction activities in emerging economies, and the growth of the aerospace industry.

Based on research reports and market analysis, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the Cathode Blocks for Aluminum market in the coming years. This is because of the increasing demand for aluminum products in countries like China and India, coupled with the growth of the manufacturing sector in the region. The market share of the Asia Pacific region in the Cathode Blocks for Aluminum market is expected to be around 60% by 2025.Other regions that are expected to see significant growth in the Cathode Blocks for Aluminum market include North America and Europe. The market share of North America in the Cathode Blocks for Aluminum market is expected to reach around 20% by 2025, while the market share of Europe is expected to be around 10%.The remaining market share is expected to be divided amongst other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, which are expected to collectively account for around 10% of the market by 2025.

Sales revenue figures for some of the listed companies include Chalco, which reported revenue of approximately $21 billion in 2020, Tokai Carbon, which reported revenue of $1.9 billion in 2020, SEC Carbon, which reported revenue of $214 million in 2020, and ENERGOPROM, which reported revenue of $132 million in 2020.

