Market Analysis: Aramid Fiber Market, AmmoniumAcryloyldimethyltaurate-VPCopolymer Market, BempedoicAcid Market till 2030

Market Analysis: Aramid Fiber Market, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer Market, Bempedoic Acid APIMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

The Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) Market is expected to grow from USD 3.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.The Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market has been growing steadily over the past few years, with a CAGR of 5.1% between 2016 and 2021. Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) is widely used in a range of industries such as aerospace, military, automotive, construction, and oil & gas due to its superior properties such as high strength, abrasion resistance, and excellent heat resistance.One of the major factors driving revenue growth in the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market is the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace and automotive industries. The use of Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) in these industries helps to reduce weight, improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Aramid fibers are of two types:

• Para Aramid

• Meta Aramid

Para aramid fibers are also known as aromatic polyamide fibers. These fibers have a high modulus of elasticity and are highly resistant to chemicals, heat, and flames. Para aramid fibers are primarily used in applications that require high tensile and impact strength, such as body armor, ropes, and protective clothing for firefighters and military personnel. Meta aramid fibers, on the other hand, are also known as poly(m-phenylene isophthalamide) fibers. These fibers are flame retardant and have excellent thermal stability, making them ideal for high-temperature applications such as electrical insulation, aerospace, and automotive parts.

Aramid fiber has various applications including Flame Retardant Protection, Automotive, Rubber Products, Cables & Wires. In flame retardant protection, aramid fibers have a high strength-to-weight ratio which makes them ideal for reinforcements in materials to protect against fire. In automotive, they are used to manufacture brake pads, tires, and the reinforcement of parts that require high strength such as engine belts. In rubber products, they are used to reinforce tires and other rubber products that require high strength. In cables and wires, aramid fibers are used in insulation to provide them with high mechanical strength, low weight, and high fire resistance.

The Aramid Fiber market for both Para and Meta types is expected to experience significant growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region due to the increasing demand for high-performance fibers in emerging economies like China and India. North America is also expected to witness substantial growth owing to the growing demand for Aramid Fiber in the defense and automotive sectors. Europe is also expected to drive market growth due to the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions in several end-use industries. The market in the United States is expected to expand, with robust growth observed in the aerospace and defense sectors. In China, the market is anticipated to flourish due to the growing demand for advanced materials in key end-use industries.

The Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few key players such as Dupont, Teijin, Yantai Spandex, Kolon Industries, Hyosung, Toray, X-FIPER New Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, and Huvis.

Sales revenue figures (2020) of some of the above-mentioned companies are:

- Dupont: USD 21.5 billion

- Teijin: USD 7.7 billion

- Hyosung: USD 6.7 billion

- Toray: USD 20.8 billion

The Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer Market is expected to grow from USD 6.00 Million in 2022 to USD 8.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.The Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer market is a growing segment in the global cosmetic and personal care industry. This copolymer is widely used as a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier in a wide range of skincare, haircare, and makeup formulations. The key factors driving the revenue growth of the Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer market include increasing consumer demand for natural, eco-friendly, and safe cosmetics, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about personal grooming and hygiene.One of the latest trends in the Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer market is the growing adoption of multi-functional copolymers that combine the benefits of multiple ingredients in a single product.

The chemical is available in two different types -

• Content above 92%

• Content below 92%

Content above 92% is often used in hair care and skincare products, while content below 92% is usually used in makeup products such as foundations, concealers, and primers. The two types differ in their viscosity properties, with content above 92% providing a higher viscosity, making it suitable for thick hair gels, while content below 92% has a lower viscosity, making it ideal for smoothing and lightweight makeup applications.

The North American and European regions are expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of a large number of cosmetic manufacturers and the high demand for personal care products in these regions. The market share percent valuation for these regions is estimated to be around 35% and 30% respectively.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer market due to the increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about personal care products. The market share percent valuation for this region is expected to be around 25%.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness moderate growth in the Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer market due to the increasing consumption of personal care products. The market share percent valuation for these regions is estimated to be around 5% and 5% respectively.

The Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate-VP Copolymer Market is highly competitive, with many players operating in the market. The key players in the market include Clariant, Ashland, BASF, Croda International, Dow Corning, and Lubrizol.

The sales revenue figures of Clariant, BASF, and Croda International for the fiscal year 2020 are as follows:

- Clariant: CHF 4.399 billion (~USD 4.8 billion)

- BASF: EUR 59.1 billion (~USD 70.6 billion)

- Croda International: GBP 1.231 billion (~USD 1.7 billion)

The Bempedoic Acid API Market is expected to grow from USD 51.00 Million in 2022 to USD 207.50 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.30% during the forecast period.The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes is a major factor driving the growth of the bempedoic acid API market. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population and the rising demand for personalized medicine are boosting the demand for bempedoic acid API. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of bempedoic acid API compared to other cholesterol-lowering drugs is further propelling the market growth.The latest trend observed in the bempedoic acid API market is the adoption of strategic partnerships and collaborations by key players to expand their product portfolio and enhance their market position. For instance, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborated with Daiichi Sankyo Co. to develop and commercialize bempedoic acid API in the Japanese market.

Bempedoic Acid API is primarily used in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as a medication to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. It works by inhibiting the enzyme ATP citrate lyase, which is responsible for the production of cholesterol in the liver. Bempedoic Acid API is also used in scientific research to study the effects of cholesterol-lowering agents on human health.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the Bempedoic Acid API market due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in these regions. As of 2020, North America held the largest market share (approximately 50%) due to the high adoption rate of new drug therapies and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe follows closely behind with a market share of around 40%.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness substantial growth in the Bempedoic Acid API market due to the increasing prevalence of hypercholesterolemia and other related diseases. The market share of Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate and reach around 10% by the end of 2026.

The Bempedoic Acid API market is highly competitive due to the increasing demand for effective treatments for cardiovascular diseases. The major players operating in this market are Esperion, Metrochem API Pvt Ltd, Lee Pharma, Conscientia Industrial Co. Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical, China Fortune Way Company, Shanghai Yingrui Biopharma Co., Ltd., Viruj Pharma, Henan Dongyao Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Speranza Chemical Co., Ltd., Rui Laboratories, and Optimus Drugs Pvt LTD.

In 2020, Esperion recorded $119.1 million in product revenue. Sun Pharmaceutical reported a net sales figure of $1.6 billion in FY2021. Metrochem API Pvt Ltd’s revenue for FY2021 was estimated at $139 million.

