Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,553 in the last 365 days.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

     
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
   
RE: Dividends
     
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 July 2023, record date as of the 14 July 2023 & payment date is the 07 August 2023:
     
     
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.506200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.310100
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.419500
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.396800
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.226600
JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.225800
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.060000
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.249200
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.180100
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.020000
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.158000
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.838700
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.156700
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.150100
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.045100
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.267000
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.073800
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 2.905600
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.302300
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 0.318700
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 1.242400
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 1.179800
     
Enquiries:    
     
Matheson   Yvonne Lappin
    Phone: +353 1 232 2000
     

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


You just read:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more