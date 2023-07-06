JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 July 2023, record date as of the 14 July 2023 & payment date is the 07 August 2023: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.506200 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.310100 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.419500 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.396800 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.226600 JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.225800 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.060000 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.249200 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.180100 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.020000 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.158000 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.838700 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.156700 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.150100 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.045100 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.267000 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.073800 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 2.905600 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.302300 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 0.318700 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist) IE000V2GJJQ3 1.242400 JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000RJNOUX7 1.179800 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

