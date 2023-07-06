Industrial Camera Market to Surpass US$ 21.7 billion in 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Increasing demand for industrial cameras in manufacturing and automation activities in different industry verticals is expected to drive the global industrial camera market. Increase in concern about the safety and security of employees working in hazardous environments such as mining and construction is further fuelling the demand for industrial cameras.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial camera market size stood at US$ 13.0 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 21.7 Bn by the end of 2031.



The rapid adoption of automation and the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles in various industries drive the demand for industrial cameras. Increasing demand for zero-error tolerance, artificial intelligence, and deep learning systems is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 13.0 Bn Estimated Value US$ 21.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 204 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Application, Interface Standard, Sensor Type, End-use, Interface Standards, By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America





Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global industrial camera market report:

Teledyne Technologies, a leading provider of industrial imaging solutions, announced the acquisition of FLIR Systems, a company specializing in thermal imaging cameras. This acquisition expanded Teledyne's product portfolio and strengthened its position in the industrial camera market.

FLIR Systems, before its acquisition by Teledyne, launched innovative thermal imaging cameras for industrial applications. These cameras offered improved thermal sensitivity, enhanced image quality, and advanced connectivity options to facilitate predictive maintenance, quality control, and process monitoring in various industries.

With increased emphasis on quality control and inspection across industries to ensure product integrity and compliance with standards, and increased application in various end-use industries the demand for the industrial camera market increases.

Growing technological advancements in industrial cameras, such as imaging technologies, improved sensor capabilities, higher resolutions, enhanced image processing algorithms, and increased demand for robotic vision cameras contribute to the growth of the industrial camera market.

Increasing demand for effective quality control and inspection in manufacturing processes, the demand for industrial cameras with high-resolution imaging, accurate measurements, and real-time monitoring, is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the industrial camera market is forecast to reach US$ 14.4 billion

By product type, demand for area scan cameras is rising significantly due to their ability rapidly scan defined area

Based on interface standard, the USB 3.0 segment is expected to account for a significant market share

Based on end-use, the industrial manufacturing segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Industrial Camera Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increased technological advances and increased application of smart camera technology are creating opportunities for industrial camera market growth.

Increased industrialization and rapid expansion of manufacturing and automotive industries the demand for industrial cameras increases.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing smart cameras with AI applications to cater to different customer requirements.



Industrial Camera Market: Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for industrial cameras, driven by the presence of industries such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense. The region's focus on automation, robotics, quality control, and inspection systems contributes to the demand for high-performance industrial cameras. Technological advancements, research and development activities, and a strong emphasis on machine vision applications further support market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for industrial cameras, fueled by the expansion of manufacturing industries, automotive production, and the increasing adoption of automation and robotics. The region's large population, rising disposable incomes, and investments in infrastructure projects in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute to market growth.

Industrial Camera Market Segmentation

Product Type

Area Scan Camera

Line Scan Camera

3D Camera

Others (Thermographic Camera, Microscopy Camera, etc.)

Application

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Measurement

Positioning and Guidance

Others (Traffic Control, etc.)

Interface Standard

GigE Vision

USB 3.0

Camera Link

CoaXPress

FireWire

Others (Pixel-shift, etc.)

Sensor Type

CCD

CMOS

End-use

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Mining

Medical

Others (Packaging & Printing, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

