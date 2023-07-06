Ozop Energy Solutions Launches Artificial Intelligence (AI)

/EIN News/ -- Ozop Plus announces 50 State Approval

Warwick, NY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Insurance Company, Inc. dba OZOP Plus, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”), announces the launch of its innovative AI-powered chatbot (EVAI) that is designed to be the first point of contact for potential customers, providing comprehensive information about OZOP Plus’s unique Vehicle Service Contract (VSC).

The OZOP Plus AI chatbot (EVAI) is simplifying the process of purchasing VSCs by answering customer inquiries and gathering necessary vehicle information before escalating to a sales representative. This strategic integration of technology into the customer service and sales process not only enhances the customer experience but also enables cost savings and scalability for the organization. The feature is now live on the Company’s website www.ozopplus.com.

Ozop Energy Solutions is also offering their forward-thinking AI Chatbot to other providers in the VSC Industry. CHAT AI presents a significant opportunity for cost savings allowing companies to scale their services while continuing to provide exceptional customer service.

In addition to this launch, OZOP Plus is delighted to announce that Royal Administration Services (“Royal”) has obtained approval to sell their Fully Charged Vehicle Service Contract in California, through Assurant. This was the final state required for approval, and dealerships in all 50 states are now eligible to sell the Fully Charged EV VSC. Currently, 2,575 dealerships are onboarded in the Royal portal, and through existing and new agent and marketing relationships, Royal and Ozop will now commence a nationwide marketing push, to dealers and EV owners. A direct to dealership campaign is under way letting all current dealers know that the Fully Charged VSC product is available for sale, which provides additional income for the dealership as well as to all F & I personnel. Additionally, we are finalizing the details for a test social media marketing campaign targeting 20,000 EV owners in various states. We will share more information once the message is finalized.

“With hitting our initial goal of all 50 states achieved, we can now begin to roll out the launch of our nation-wide marketing campaigns,” stated Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. “Since the NIADA show two weeks ago, we have also entered negotiations with additional automotive protection companies and manufacturers to widen our dealership market via white labeling the Fully Charged EV VSC and the licensing of our AI chatbot ”

