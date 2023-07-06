Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market is Expected to Reach $577.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical device technologies industry is poised for significant advancements in the near future, with several breakthrough innovations set to revolutionize healthcare. The top 10 emerging technologies include AI-driven diagnostics, enabling faster and more accurate disease detection and personalized treatment plans. Telemedicine platforms and wearable devices will continue to gain prominence, allowing remote patient monitoring and real-time data analysis. Robotics and automation will enhance surgical procedures, improving precision and reducing invasiveness. The development of implantable bioelectronics will offer new solutions for chronic conditions, enabling targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Nanotechnology will play a crucial role in drug delivery systems, enhancing efficacy and minimizing side effects. 3D printing will revolutionize the manufacturing of custom-made prosthetics and implants. Virtual reality and augmented reality applications will enhance medical training and improve patient outcomes. Continuous glucose monitoring systems and artificial pancreas technologies will transform diabetes management. Finally, neurostimulation devices and brain-computer interfaces will advance the field of neurology, offering new avenues for treating neurological disorders and restoring functionality. The future of medical device technologies is bright, promising a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery and patient care.

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $437.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $577.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. There is a growing demand for technologically advanced medical devices within the medical community across the globe. This trend is majorly supported by the increasing need to improve the quality of care for patients and will lead to growth of this market.

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $437.4 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $577.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, By Cardiology Devices Market, By Diagnostics Imaging Devices Market, By Orthopedic Devices Market, By Ophthalmology Devices Market, By Endoscopy Devices Market, By Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Wound Car Devices Market, By Kidney/Dialysis Devices Market and By Respiratory Care & Anesthesia Devices Market Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth potential of emerging economies Key Market Drivers Gradual shift from centralized testing to point-of-care testing

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies market major players covered in the report, such as:

Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

GE Healthcare (US)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the Top 10 Medical Device Technologies market based into following segments.

By In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

By Cardiology Devices Market

By Diagnostics Imaging Devices Market

By Orthopedic Devices Market

By Ophthalmology Devices Market

By Endoscopy Devices Market

By Diabetes Care Devices Market

By Wound Car Devices Market

By Kidney/Dialysis Devices Market

By Respiratory Care & Anesthesia Devices Market

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Top 10 Medical Device Technologies market include:

Senior Management

End Users

Doctors/Surgeons

Finance/Procurement Department

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, The company Abbott launched received U.S FDA has approval for Epic Max stented tissue valve to treat people with aortic regurgitation or stenosis.

In March 2023, The company Abbott launched received U.S FDA has approved FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems.

In November 2022, Roche diagnostics Received US FDA approval of the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) patients who are eligible for targeted treatment with ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx).

In November 2022, Siemens Healthineers launched Viato.Mobile with 1.5 Tesla for high-quality MR imaging.

