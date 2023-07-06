FINANCELY SECURES A LANDMARK SYNDICATED LINE OF CREDIT FOR $116,482,000

Promoting Economic Growth in Frontier Markets with Significant Trade Finance Support

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Financely, a globally recognized trade and project finance advisory firm, proudly announced today that it has successfully secured a syndicated line of credit totaling USD 116,482,000. This monumental financial breakthrough was achieved in collaboration with four prestigious banking institutions; ICBC, China Construction Bank, Hang Seng Bank, and Standard Chartered.

The newly secured line of credit aims to provide robust trade finance support to companies operating in frontier markets, marking a remarkable step forward in facilitating economic growth and diversification in these regions.

The financing aims to bolster trade and economic growth in frontier markets. The strategic initiative embodies Financely's commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions to frontier market companies, enabling them to overcome liquidity constraints, manage trade risks, and support their working capital requirements.

Through this syndicated line of credit, Financely is ensuring these companies have the necessary financial leverage to expand their trade operations and facilitate commerce. This move is expected to foster employment, promote financial inclusion, and stimulate sustainable economic growth in these frontier markets.

On this auspicious occasion, Jason W. Lee, Managing Director of Financely, stated, "This substantial line of credit embodies our relentless pursuit of innovative financial solutions to propel frontier market economies. Our collaboration with ICBC, China Construction Bank, Hang Seng Bank, and Standard Chartered underscores the strong alliances we are forging to provide unparalleled financial support to companies operating in these markets."

Lee further added, "We are optimistic that this initiative will significantly alleviate financial burdens on these companies, bolstering their capacity to engage in international trade. Ultimately, our goal is to facilitate the creation of vibrant, resilient, and inclusive economies in these frontier markets."

In the wake of this significant financial achievement, Financely continues to solidify its position as a leading trade and project finance advisory firm, committed to fostering global economic growth and prosperity.

About Financely

Financely is a leading trade and project finance advisory firm offering bespoke financial solutions to companies worldwide. With a distinct focus on frontier markets, the firm's expertise lies in structuring innovative financing solutions that support economic growth, promote financial inclusion, and foster sustainability.