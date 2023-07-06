Jeff King: Elevating Veteran-Owned Businesses as Director of Operations and Certification at NVBDC
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of business, there are few causes as important and impactful as supporting and empowering our nation’s veterans. The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) stands at the forefront of this mission, and they recently made a significant stride in their commitment by promoting Jeff King, from Operations Manager to the position of Director of Operations and Certification. This press release highlights the journey of Jeff King and the invaluable NVBDC certification, shining light on the positive implications for veteran-owned businesses.
Jeff’s story is one of dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to the cause of supporting our country. He joined the Army in 1990 and soon after his initial training, he was shipped off to war where he joined up with the 24th Infantry Division Mechanized. In 1991, at the age of 18, he became a Persian Gulf Veteran. As an Air Defense Artillery Gunner, he dominated both the M163A Vulcan and M2A2 Bradley Stinger Fighting Vehicle by achieving “Top Gun” and “Killer Crew” status. In the summer of 1994, he deployed for the last time as he deployed to Kuwait for armored border security. Jeff was Honorably Discharged in early 1995 after 4.5 Years of exemplary service.
Jeff’s passion for military service runs deep within his family. From a proud lineage of servicemen, his grandfather, father, and many uncles have all played significant roles in defending our nation. Their collective service spans pivotal moments in history, including World War II and the Vietnam War. Growing up with such a rich military heritage, Jeff developed a profound appreciation for the sacrifices made by his family members, inspiring him to follow in their footsteps and forge his own path of service.
Beyond his military accomplishments, Jeff is known for his strong work ethic, discipline, and leadership skills. He exemplifies the core values instilled in him during his time in the U.S. Army and applies them to all aspects of his life. Jeff’s dedication to excellence, coupled with his ability to adapt to challenging circumstances, enables him to overcome obstacles and achieve success in his endeavors.
With a rich background in computer operations, Jeff has time and again demonstrated his ability to optimize processes and drive operational efficiency. Starting his journey as an operations manager at NVBDC, Jeff quickly distinguished himself with his ability to help upgrade and expand NVBDC’s online certification program making it faster and easier for the Veterans to complete their certification.
“Jeff King has consistently demonstrated his commitment to supporting veteran-owned businesses and has been instrumental in driving the success of the NVBDC’s certification program,” said Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC. “We are proud to promote him to the role of Director of Operations and Certification, and we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our organization’s impact in empowering veterans in the business community.”
Recognizing King’s exceptional qualities, the NVBDC Officers agreed this appointment reflects both the NVBDC’s acknowledgment of Jeff’s expertise and his extraordinary dedication to their mission. As the new Director of Operations, Jeff is poised to amplify the impact of NVBDC’s initiatives and drive positive change for veteran business owners.
At the heart of the National Veteran Business Development Council’s mission lies their certification process, a crucial resource for veteran-owned businesses striving for success. As the original certification agency for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, NVBDC has helped veteran-owned businesses secure contracts with some of the largest corporations in the United States, including Amazon, Facebook, Google, General Motors, Walmart, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, and many more.
As the Director of Operations and Certification, Jeff King will continue his role in overseeing and further developing the NVBDC certification process. His expertise in computer operations will help streamline and enhance the certification procedures, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for veteran business owners. By further developing the certification process, Jeff aims to increase the number of certified SD/VOBs.
Jeff is poised to drive positive change and foster an environment conducive to the success of veterans in business. As the NVBDC certification process becomes more streamlined and effective, it will undoubtedly unlock new opportunities and level the playing field for veteran entrepreneurs nationwide.
By fostering a more robust network of veteran business owners NVBDC will continue to grow the thriving ecosystem that fosters collaboration, growth, and economic empowerment for veteran business owners and entrepreneurs. As a testament to the substantial influence of the NVBDC’s certification program, the 2022 Economic Impact Report by BDR Members revealed a staggering $6.7 billion economic impact on service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses attributed to NVBDC certification. This remarkable figure underscores the organization’s instrumental role in fostering economic vitality, job creation, and entrepreneurship within the veteran community.
NVBDC’s Mission:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
NVBDC Is America’s Original Veteran Certification Program Accepted by The Corporate Supplier Diversity Community. With The Support Of Major Corporations Who Demanded A New Level Of Veteran Certification, We Have Advanced Service-Disabled And Veteran-Owned Business Opportunities.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
NVBDC’s Mission:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
NVBDC Is America’s Original Veteran Certification Program Accepted by The Corporate Supplier Diversity Community. With The Support Of Major Corporations Who Demanded A New Level Of Veteran Certification, We Have Advanced Service-Disabled And Veteran-Owned Business Opportunities.
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
