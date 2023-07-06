PERDUE® Connects National Fried Chicken Day Celebrations Coast-to-Coast from its Maryland Headquarters to Chicken, Alaska

In Honor of The Holiday, PERDUE® Sent a Fried Chicken Party to The Citizens of The Alaskan Town

/EIN News/ -- Salisbury, MD, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERDUE®, the leading U.S. brand of fresh chicken, never lets an opportunity to celebrate the most popular and versatile protein pass. That’s why the brand is putting the fried in chicken – Chicken, Alaska that is – and is making the town whole on National Fried Chicken Day by throwing them a fried chicken party in celebration of the tastiest holiday.

Like Perdue, the town of Chicken is proud of its namesake, even boasting a larger-than-life chicken statue in the town center, so there was decidedly no better place to honor the holiday than the Alaskan town over four thousand miles from Perdue’s headquarters in Salisbury, Maryland. Uniting the two coasts using the brand’s popular recipe, Grandma’s Secret Buttermilk Fried Chicken , Chicken’s residents will celebrate their town and National Fried Chicken Day with high-quality Perdue chicken and one of its most-popular recipes.

“We celebrate all chicken every day at our headquarters here in Maryland, and when we discovered the town of Chicken, Alaska, we thought National Fried Chicken Day was a perfect opportunity to connect our shared interests coast to coast,” said Chris Perdue, Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing at Perdue Farms and fourth-generation Perdue family member. “We are thrilled to team up with Downtown Chicken to provide the townspeople with a party featuring our favorite Perdue fried chicken recipe to celebrate this delicious day.”

Orchestrating the event required creative party planning, as the town of Chicken has no electricity, phones, or internet – but Perdue and the town owners remained steadfast in their dedication to make it happen. With a year-round population of less than 40, residents and visitors include an eclectic collection of trappers, artists, wilderness adventurers, and travelers from around the globe, seasonal miners boost the summer holiday population to more than 100! To learn more about Chicken, Alaska, visit the town’s FAQ website.

“My son, Max, and I are absolutely thrilled about our participation with Perdue Farms on National Fried Chicken Day,” said Sue Wiren, co-owner of Chicken, AK. “Everyone here will be able to enjoy delicious chicken in our beautiful little town of Chicken, Alaska! Thank you, Perdue Farms for reaching out to us and making this event happen.”

For more than a century, Perdue Farms has provided consumers with high-quality protein raised with no antibiotics ever. Whether in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day or any other occasion, chicken lovers can visit Perdue.com and PerdueFarms.com to explore and purchase the company’s portfolio of premium proteins.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

