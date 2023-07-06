LPL Financial Welcomes Sopher Financial Group

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the family team at Sopher Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from Kestra Financial.



Based in Metuchen, N.J., the multigenerational team is led by Managing Partner Daniel Sopher, who has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is joined by sons Bobby Sopher CFP®, director of financial planning and lead advisor, and Matthew Sopher CFP®, client services director, in addition to Judi Diamond, longtime office manager. Together, they take a personalized approach to helping clients organize and strengthen each area of their financial picture.

“At Sopher Financial Group, we are driven to help clients and their families work toward lasting financial confidence by creating well-balanced investment strategies and plans tailored to each client’s goals, objectives and comfort level,” Dan Sopher said. “As a family business, we take our roles personally. We consider our clients family, which is why we foster long-term relationships founded on transparency. As their personal CFO, we will walk beside clients and their loved ones today, tomorrow and for years to come.”

After surveying the current industry landscape and recognizing a need for more innovative capabilities, the Sopher team decided to turn to LPL for the next chapter of their business.

“Where I see the business heading in the future, as my sons work on integrating new technologies in our practice to help further serve clients, it was crucial for us to be with a partner that’s going to be on top of the tech curve. With LPL’s vast resources and networking capabilities, we believe we’ll be on the right path to better serve our clients and grow the business,” Sopher said. “This move isn’t something I take lightly. It’s my legacy, and I want to continue that with my sons. I’m confident this will help us now with efficiencies and also in the future.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Dan, Bobby, Matt and Judy, and congratulate them on this next step in the evolution of their practice. As a partner with scale, we are committed to supporting our advisors’ ability to meet their clients’ expectations for differentiated service experiences and access to sophisticated wealth management solutions. We also deliver robust resources and business solutions to help independent business owners operate efficiently and build a business with value. We look forward to supporting Sopher Financial Group for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Sopher Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

