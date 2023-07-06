Konica Minolta Achieves Premier Solution Designation and Low Code Competency Status from Hyland

Recognized for High Quality Content Management Solutions, Deep Expertise and Exceptional Customer Experiences

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), an award-winning content services solutions provider, today announced it has achieved the Premier Solution Provider distinction – Hyland’s highest level of partnership – by providing premier solutions through a content management center of excellence. The company was also honored with competency status for its low code application development with Hyland’s OnBase content services platform.

The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive network of more than 300 Hyland partners. It provides expertise and hands-on support for Hyland’s content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. The software company’s Competency program recognizes partners’ expertise in demonstrating, selling, implementing and supporting Hyland solutions based on industries, capabilities and solutions.

“We are extremely pleased with this recognition and our collaborative work with Hyland as we meet our customers where they are on their digital transformation journeys,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Our eleven-year partnership has enabled our teams to collectively customize Intelligent Information Management solutions that accelerate value creation and deliver extraordinary customer experiences, desired business outcomes and innovation at scale.”

“Hyland’s Solution Provider program features partners that meet high standards of delivering quality solutions and alignment with Hyland. For the highest level of partnership, we congratulate Konica Minolta as a Premier Partner,” said Eric Miller, Associate Vice President, Hyland Channel. “We’re also proud to recognize Konica Minolta for achieving its low code application development competency status for OnBase as they continue to drive their business forward and create even better experiences for their customers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data and processes to improve each interaction.

