JTV® Receives Prestigious IDCA Retailer of the Year Award at the JCK Show in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today is proud to announce that the company was honored with the prestigious IDCA Retailer of the Year award at the JCK Show in Las Vegas, NV. This esteemed recognition celebrates JTV's exceptional contributions within the jewelry industry as well as its outstanding achievements in the retail sector.



The IDCA Retailer of the Year award is presented annually by the Indian Diamond & Colorstone Association (IDCA), a respected organization dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation within the diamond, jewelry and colorstone industry. Each year, IDCA honors key industry individuals and organizations during its signature Tucson and Vegas galas. This notable accolade further establishes JTV as a leader within the jewelry industry.

Accepting the award on behalf of JTV was Kris Kulesza, the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer. With an impressive career spanning over 24 years in the direct-to-consumer multi-media retailing industry, Kulesza has played a pivotal role in JTV's strategic direction, product development, sourcing, and financial performance across all product categories. Her extensive experience and remarkable leadership have been instrumental in JTV's continued success and industry recognition.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the prestigious IDCA Retailer of the Year award," said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV. "This award acknowledges our talented team’s immense hard work and dedication to our mission. We remain committed to providing our customers with unparalleled quality, value, and service, and look forward to continue opening up the world of jewelry and gemstones to all."

Receiving the IDCA Retailer of the Year award is a testament to JTV's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to its valued customers. As one of the leading jewelry retailers in the industry, JTV continually strives for excellence in all aspects of its operations, including product curation, customer experience, and industry innovation.

JTV has deepened its relationships in India with offices in Jaipur and Mumbai and by working with companies in Surat. Most recently, the company opened an office in Kochi to provide technology and additional support services to its offices around the world.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 29-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 95 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

