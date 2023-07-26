Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends And Industry Statistics For 2023-2032

Agriculture And Forestry Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture and Forestry Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agriculture and forestry services market size is predicted to reach $497.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The growth in the agriculture and forestry services market is due to rise in environmental concerns. Major players in the agriculture and forestry services market include Cargill Incorporated, Dairy Farmers of America, Bayer AG, West Fraser Timber, Hancock Victorian Plantations Holdings Pty Limited.

Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Segments

• By Type: Timber Production, Wood Technology, Forestry Economics and Marketing, Other Forestry Services

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Application: Construction, Industrial Goods

• By Geography: The global agriculture and forestry services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agriculture and forestry services refer to the process of controlling agriculture and forest system that involve structures, land, or buildings for buying and selling commodities and services necessary to support agricultural and forestry operations. It is used for crop management, forest management, land conservation, and carbon sequestration.

