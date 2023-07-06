Electronic Health Records Market is Expected to Reach $63.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 7.7%

Electronic Health Records Market 2030

Electronic health records market provides an in-depth analysis of the size along with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information & data, results management, order entry & support, and decision supports. The main objective of the electronic health records (EHRs) in the healthcare system is to manage the information that health personnel require to do their work efficiently and effectively. The EHRs are used to store and maintain important data of clinical information of patients, administrative data management, patient report analysis, and clinical studies. In addition, EHRs software are used for the medical billing procedures.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allscripts healthcare solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer programs and systems Inc.

CureMD Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic systems corporation,

General Electric Company

Greenway Health, LLC.

Meditech

Praxis EMR

The electronic health records (EHR) market can be segmented in various ways based on different factors. Here are some common segments used in the industry:

Type of Setting:

a. Ambulatory EHR: This segment includes EHR systems designed for outpatient or ambulatory care settings, such as physician practices, clinics, and urgent care centers.

b. Hospital EHR: This segment includes EHR systems tailored for hospital and inpatient settings, including large medical centers, community hospitals, and specialty hospitals.

End-User:

a. Physician EHR: This segment focuses on EHR systems used primarily by individual physicians or small group practices.

b. Enterprise EHR: This segment involves EHR systems designed for larger healthcare organizations, such as hospitals, health systems, and integrated delivery networks (IDNs).

Deployment Model:

a. On-Premises EHR: This segment includes EHR systems that are installed and maintained on-site within the healthcare organization's infrastructure.

b. Cloud-based EHR: This segment involves EHR systems hosted on cloud servers and accessed via the internet, offering flexibility and scalability.

Functionality:

a. Basic EHR: This segment covers EHR systems with core functionalities, including patient demographics, medical history, diagnoses, and treatment information.

b. Comprehensive EHR: This segment includes EHR systems that offer advanced features like decision support, interoperability, clinical documentation, and analytics capabilities.

Geography:

a. Regional Segmentation: The EHR market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

