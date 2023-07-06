The International Myeloma Foundation’s Nurse Leadership Board Launches Myeloma University

A Comprehensive Online Educational Program on Multiple Myeloma

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation’s (IMF) Nurse Leadership Board (NLB) today announced the launch of Myeloma University—a FREE online educational program specially designed for nurses and other healthcare professionals to gain knowledge about multiple myeloma.

The IMF’s Nurse Leadership Board (NLB) is composed of oncology nurse experts who provide care for patients at leading centers that treat multiple myeloma. The mission of the NLB is “to enhance nursing care and self-care of patients with myeloma.”

“The IMF continues to provide the most up-to-date, accurate and trusted myeloma-related medical information in a user-friendly format so nurses can help patients be partners in their care. IMF’s Myeloma University, powered by oncology nurses, will help deepen the patient-nurse-physician partnership and improve patient care,” says IMF Patient, President & CEO Yelak Biru.

Beth Faiman, a founding member of the NLB, said: “The Myeloma University series, created and presented by the NLB nurse faculty, helps improve nursing care in multiple myeloma by sharing the board’s depth of knowledge in an easily accessible format of short 5–8-minute videos on key myeloma topics, accompanied by downloadable slides and educational resources for nurses and tools for patients and caregivers.”

“Each module stands on its own and provides important information that nurses who care for patients with multiple myeloma need to know,” added IMF NLB member Donna Catamero who is featured in several modules, including one on CAR T-cell therapy.

Beth explained that the modules are created with the intent of providing up-to-date information for nurses. The modules also contain tools and resources that patients and caregivers may find useful. “It is important for patients to be empowered and informed so they can be active partners in their healthcare decisions.”

Myeloma University modules currently include:

Renal Impairment in Multiple Myeloma

Treatments for Multiple Myeloma – Part I (Steroids, IMiDs, and PIs)

How Treatments are Selected for Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Treatment of Multiple Myeloma with Monoclonal Antibodies

CAR-T Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Maintenance and Continuous Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

“Additional Myeloma University modules will be developed in the future, including bispecific antibodies and updates on diagnostic testing, to name a few,” according to Donna.

Myeloma University is FREE and a great resource to learn more about multiple myeloma. Begin your educational journey and improve your knowledge about the disease by visiting the Myeloma University website.

ABOUT THE IMF NURSE LEADERSHIP BOARD

In 2006, the IMF founded the Nurse Leadership Board® (NLB) as a professional partnership to represent oncology nurses who are experts in the care of multiple myeloma patients at leading medical centers. The NLB is improving nursing care and self-care of patients with multiple myeloma via publications, symposia, multimedia, and research.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest and only global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

