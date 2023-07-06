Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Rising Demand for IVIG Therapy Drives Market Growth and Therapeutic Advancements

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Growth: The IVIG market has experienced significant growth over the years and is expected to continue growing in the future. The increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the demand for IVIG.

Rising Demand: IVIG is used for the treatment of various conditions, including primary immunodeficiency disorders, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The growing awareness about the benefits of IVIG therapy and advancements in healthcare infrastructure are leading to an increased demand for IVIG products.

Therapeutic Applications: IVIG is extensively used in the treatment of immune deficiencies, particularly primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDD). It is also employed in the management of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and dermatomyositis. Additionally, IVIG is used for neurological disorders like Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis.

Increasing Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development activities to develop improved formulations and delivery methods for IVIG products. This includes the development of subcutaneous IVIG, which offers advantages such as reduced infusion time and increased patient convenience.

Competitive Landscape: The IVIG market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms. Some prominent companies in this market include CSL Behring, Grifols, Kedrion Biopharma, Octapharma, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, geographical presence, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/325

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorders: The rising incidence and prevalence of primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDD) are driving the demand for IVIG. PIDDs are a group of genetic disorders that impair the immune system's ability to defend against infections. IVIG therapy helps replace the deficient antibodies in individuals with PIDD, thereby boosting their immune response.

Growing Awareness and Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases: Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and multiple sclerosis, are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide. IVIG is used in the treatment of these conditions to modulate the immune response and reduce disease activity. The growing awareness and improved diagnostic techniques for autoimmune diseases are leading to an increased demand for IVIG.

Expansion of Therapeutic Applications: IVIG has shown efficacy in treating an expanding range of conditions beyond immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases. It is used in the management of neurological disorders like Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis, and Alzheimer's disease. The widening therapeutic applications of IVIG are driving its market growth.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/325

Market Segmentation:

Indication:

a. Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders (PIDD): IVIG is extensively used for the treatment of various primary immunodeficiency disorders, including X-linked agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), and selective IgA deficiency.

b. Autoimmune Diseases: IVIG is employed in the management of autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and dermatomyositis.

c. Neurological Disorders: IVIG is utilized for the treatment of neurological conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis, and Alzheimer's disease.

Formulation:

a. Liquid IVIG: The most common form of IVIG is the liquid formulation, which is available in various concentrations and administered via intravenous infusion.

b. Lyophilized IVIG: Lyophilized or freeze-dried IVIG requires reconstitution with sterile water before administration. It offers advantages such as extended shelf life and ease of storage.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: IVIG therapy is predominantly administered in hospitals and outpatient clinics, where healthcare professionals can closely monitor patients during the infusion process.

b. Homecare Settings: With the development of subcutaneous IVIG formulations, there is an increasing trend of IVIG administration in homecare settings, allowing patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their homes.

Geography:

The IVIG market can be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have different market dynamics influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies, regulatory frameworks, and patient demographics.

Distribution Channel:

a. Hospital Pharmacies: IVIG products are commonly procured and distributed through hospital pharmacies.

b. Retail Pharmacies: Some IVIG products may also be available through retail pharmacies, enabling patients to fill prescriptions and access IVIG treatment conveniently.

These segmentation categories help in analyzing the market, understanding specific patient needs, and tailoring marketing strategies to target different customer segments effectively.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (258 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/325

Competitive Landscape:

CSL Behring

Grifols

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Kedrion Biopharma

Octapharma

Baxter International Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Shire (now part of Takeda Pharmaceuticals)

Biotest AG

LFB Group

Related Reports :

Medical Implant Market

Advanced Wound Care Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.