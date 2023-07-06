Emerging Trends In Medical Device Connectivity Market to Record Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2030 | CMI

Medical Device Connectivity Market

The Global Medical Device Connectivity Market is estimated to account for US$ 39,380.4 Million in terms of value in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 122,271.5 Million by the end of 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

Medical device connectivity refers to the ability of medical devices to connect and communicate with other healthcare systems, such as electronic health records (EHRs), hospital information systems (HIS), and clinical decision support systems (CDSS). It involves the exchange of data and information between different devices and systems to enable efficient and accurate patient care.

The purpose of medical device connectivity is to streamline the flow of information in healthcare settings, enhance patient safety, improve clinical workflows, and enable data-driven decision-making. By connecting medical devices to larger healthcare networks, healthcare providers can access real-time data from devices, monitor patients remotely, receive alerts and notifications, and analyze data for clinical insights.

Top Key Players:

Companies like Capsule Tech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Digi International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Honeywell HomeMed LLC, MedShift, and Dräger Medical GmbH are majorly operating in Medical Device Connectivity Market.

Market Analysis and Insights:

The Medical Device Connectivity market refers to the integration of medical devices with healthcare information technology systems, enabling the exchange of data between devices and electronic health record (EHR) systems. This connectivity allows for real-time monitoring, data analysis, and improved patient care.

The market for Medical Device Connectivity has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing adoption of digital health technologies and the need for efficient healthcare delivery. Moreover, the report identifies emerging revenue pockets and opportunities for growth in the market. It analyses changes in market regulations and provides a strategic growth analysis, which can be used by businesses to develop effective growth strategies.

Key Segmentation Covered:

By Component:

Wired hardware

Wireless hardware: Wi-Fi, WMTS, Bluetooth.

Software

By End User: Hospitals, Home healthcare, Others.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities by means of a region:

° North America: U.S. and Canada.

° Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe.

° Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

° Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

° Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East.

° Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa.

