3D Printing Plastics Market Research: Industry Growth and Business Opportunities till 2032

rising demand for biocompatible materials, are driving the demand for 3D printing in the healthcare industry.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Printing Plastics market size was USD 3.67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 7.34 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The rising demand for 3D printing across various sectors, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and electronics, as well as the expanding uptake of the technology for prototyping and product creation, are the main drivers of the market revenue growth.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segments:

The global market for 3D printing plastic materials is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the market size value was recorded at USD 3.67 billion. Based on the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% from 2022 to 2032, the market is forecasted to reach a revenue of USD 7.34 billion by 2032.

The estimation of market size and growth is based on historical data from 2020 to 2021 and considers the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The revenue forecast is measured in USD billion.

The report covers various aspects of the market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. It also provides segmentation based on type outlook, form outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the market is segmented into ABS, PLA, PET, Nylon, and others. The forms in which these plastics are available include filament, powder, and liquid. Additionally, the application outlook encompasses industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, consumer goods, and others.

The regional scope of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions play a significant role in shaping the market landscape and influencing its growth.

Overall, the global market for 3D printing plastic materials is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing adoption of 3D printing in various industries, and the growing demand for customized and complex designs.

3D Printing Plastics Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, BASF SE announced a collaboration with Origin, a leading manufacturer of 3D printers, to develop new photopolymer materials for 3D printing. The collaboration aimed to expand the use of 3D printing in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods.

In 2020, HP Inc. launched a new line of 3D printing materials called HP 3D High Reusability PP. These materials are designed to enable high-volume industrial 3D printing of end-use parts, reducing waste, and lowering production costs.

In 2020, DSM NV announced a partnership with JuggerBot 3D, a manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, to develop high-performance materials for 3D printing. The collaboration aimed to provide customers with a wider range of material options for 3D printing.

3D Printing Plastics Market Competitive landscape:

The market for 3D printing plastics is characterized by high fragmentation, with numerous companies catering to the diverse requirements of farmers and agricultural businesses. In order to gain a competitive edge, major players in this market are implementing various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as the development, testing, and introduction of more effective products. Some of the prominent companies operating in the 3D printing plastics market include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Stratasys Ltd., HP Inc., and Materialise NV. These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation and meeting the growing demand for 3D printing plastics in different industries.

