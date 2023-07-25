IoT In Construction Market Size, Share, Scope, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

IoT In Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “IoT In Construction Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the IoT in construction market size is predicted to reach $21.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

The growth in the IoT in construction market is due to increasing demand for construction and infrastructure activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest IoT in construction market share. Major players in the IoT in construction market include Trimble Inc., Pillar Technologies Inc., Triax Technologies, Brickeye, Hilti Corporation, Topcon Corporation.

IoT In Construction Market Segments

• By Type: Hardware, Software, Connectivity, Services

• By Application: Machine Control, Site Monitoring, Fleet Management, Wearables, Other Applications

• By End User: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global IoT in construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT in construction refers to internet-connected tools and equipment that are utilized to increase effectiveness and efficiency during construction projects. IoT (Internet of Things) keeps an eye on materials, personnel, and machinery, saves man-hours, and ensures that the building project continues on schedule. IoT is used in construction to keep track of the whereabouts, functionality, safety, and general condition of personnel, tools, and equipment.

