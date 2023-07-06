Athletic Footwear Market Increasing Involvement of People in Sports and Outdoor Recreational Activities by 2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The athletic footwear market had a strong performance in 2021 and is projected to experience rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. The market's growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing awareness of the importance of health and fitness, the rising participation in sports and outdoor recreational activities such as hiking and backpacking, the growing demand for premium athletic footwear among consumers with high purchasing power, and the increasing number of franchised footwear stores in various countries worldwide.

Athletic footwear, also known as sneakers, sport shoes, trainers, and running shoes, are designed specifically for sports or recreational activities like jogging, hiking, or aerobic dancing. While initially intended for outdoor sports activities, these shoes are now widely used for everyday casual wear by all age groups. The athletic footwear market's popularity surged in the mid-20th century, thanks to companies like Nike, Converse, and Reebok, and has since grown exponentially. The shoes' main features include a flexible sole, impact absorption capability, and appropriate tread for function. Additionally, athletic shoes increase wearer comfort and performance and help prevent injuries.

Top Profiled Companies in the Global Athletic Footwear Market Report:

• Asics Corporation

• Reebok International Limited

• Adidas Group

• Puma SE

• VF Corporation

• Nike, Inc.

• FILA Korea, Ltd.

• New Balance, Inc.

• SKECHERS, Inc.

• K-Swiss, Inc.

• Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

• Under Armour Inc.

• Athleta

• Capelli Sport

• Merrell

• Topper

• Heelys

• Ewing Athletics

Major Driving Factors and Restraints of Athletic Footwear Market:

Driving Factors:

• Increasing health awareness: The growing awareness of the importance of physical fitness and healthy living has led to an increase in demand for athletic footwear. More people are engaging in sports and fitness activities, and they require appropriate footwear to enhance their performance and reduce the risk of injury.

• Fashion trends: The popularity of athletic footwear has increased due to its trendy designs, bold colors, and unique styles. Fashion-conscious consumers are looking for footwear that not only performs well but also complements their personal style.

• Technological advancements: Athletic footwear manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop new materials and technologies that improve the performance, comfort, and durability of their products. For instance, the use of lightweight and breathable materials, cushioning technology, and improved traction have made athletic footwear more comfortable and efficient for athletes.

Restraints:

• Saturation: The athletic footwear market is highly saturated with numerous brands and products. This saturation makes it challenging for new entrants to establish themselves and gain market share. Established brands have strong customer loyalty and brand recognition, making it difficult for new players to compete effectively.

• Economic Factors: Economic factors such as inflation, exchange rates, and changes in disposable income can significantly impact the athletic footwear market. During economic downturns or recessions, consumers may cut back on discretionary spending, including athletic footwear purchases. Additionally, fluctuations in exchange rates can affect the pricing and profitability of imported athletic footwear.

• Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumer preferences and trends in the athletic footwear market can change rapidly. Brands need to stay updated with the latest fashion and performance trends to meet consumer demands. Failure to adapt to changing preferences can lead to reduced sales and loss of market share.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Sports Shoes

• Tennis Shoes

• Soccer Shoes

• Basketball Shoes

• Cricket Shoes

• Others

• Running & Walking Shoes

• Hiking/Trekking & Backpacking Shoes

• Aerobic & Gym Wear Shoes

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Brand Outlets

• Online Channels

Key Takeaways of the Global Athletic Footwear Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Athletic Footwear industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Athletic Footwear market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Athletic Footwear market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

