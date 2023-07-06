Infant Nutrition Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 94.79 Billion By 2032, with a CAGR of 5.7% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Infant Nutrition Market- insightSLICE

The Global Infant Nutrition Market was estimated to be US$ 54.52 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 94.79 Billion by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Infant Nutrition Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as by product type, by form, distribution channels, and competitive landscape.

Nutrition is one of the most important factors that influence the growth and development of infants. The infant nutrition market encompasses a wide range of products which includes various infant formulas and baby food products.

Infant nutrition is specifically designed for infants and babies under the age of 12 months. It can be prepared in the form of powder or liquid. Infant nutrition promotes healthy growth and development, prevents allergies, and enhances cognitive performance and development. Additionally, it improves gastrointestinal health and boosts immunity.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

In the emerging economies, global per capita income has experienced significant growth in recent years. Some of the factors driving the growth of the infant nutrition market include increased urbanization, higher rates of female participation in the labour force, and the expansion of the middle-class consumer segment. These factors have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making prepared baby food desirable.

The varying purchasing behaviour patterns in the consumers present a huge opportunity for the organic baby food sector. Additionally, due to increased health consciousness among consumers, there is a growing preference for organic and clean-labelled products, resulting in the expansion of the infant nutrition market. Product innovation also plays a vital role in the growth of the baby food market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global infant nutrition market is segmented based on product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. Among these, the infant milk segment currently dominates the market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of working women who prefer infant milk for their babies rather than breastfeeding.

Based on form, the market is divided into solid and liquid. The solid segment holds the majority of the market value in the infant nutrition market. Solid baby foods such as pureed bananas and cereals provide babies with more energy and also reduce the chances of allergic reactions.

The distribution channel is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, online platforms, and others. The hypermarket segment leads the infant nutrition market in terms of distribution channel. The increasing urbanization, growing working-class population, and competitive pricing contribute to the popularity of hypermarkets in both developed and developing regions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Geographically, the Infant Nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America and Europe are expected to demonstrate significant growth in the Infant Nutrition Market. The increased population of working women in North America will contribute to substantial growth in the infant nutrition market. Similarly, European nations will also experience significant growth in the infant nutrition market, driven by factors such as retail penetration and increasing demand for these products.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate due to increased consumption of infant nutrition products, particularly in countries like India and China. The growing demand in this region has led prominent market players to explore new opportunities. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a significant rise in the population of working women in recent times.

The major players in the global Infant Nutrition Market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. ,Nestle S.A, The Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Dana Dairy Group LTD, Abbott Laboratories, DANONE, and Amul among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Follow-on Milk

• Infant milk

• Specialty baby milk

• Prepared baby food

• Dried baby food

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

• Solid baby food

• Liquid baby food

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Hypermarket/ Supermarket

• Convenience stores

• Pharmacy

• Online

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

