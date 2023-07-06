Science Journal Publishes Blockchain-related eLetter for the First Time
A blockchain-related eLetter is released in Science Journal, published by Salus Chief Scientist Xueyan Tang that addresses cryptocurrency research limitations.SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Xueyan Tang, the Chief Scientist of Salus, a holistic blockchain security company underpinned by rigorous scientific research to solve some of the most complex security issues in the industry, published an e-letter article titled "Limitations of a study on the network of developers and correlated returns of cryptocurrencies" on the Science magazine website. This is also the first e-letter article in the field of blockchain published in the Science magazine.
This article primarily presents peer review comments on the research paper titled "From code to market: Network of developers and correlated returns of cryptocurrencies" published in Science Advances:
The blockchain industry as a whole should not overlook the potential impact of low market cap cryptocurrencies on the market, and should not rely solely on GitHub platform activity as a measure of developer project involvement. The study provides insights into the correlation between cryptocurrencies but does not investigate the factors that drive the market value of cryptocurrencies. Finance, as an integral part of the blockchain industry, should be taken into consideration in research. It is also crucial to continue exploring other factors that may affect the market value of cryptocurrencies.
Salus Chief Scientist Xueyan Tang stated: The blockchain industry, as an interdisciplinary field, has garnered favor from numerous capital and developers in recent years, and there is a tendency to evolve into an independent discipline. T
his e-letter serves as an important signal - top journals are beginning to take notice of the perspectives of blockchain professionals. I urge more researchers to strive to publish positive research results related to blockchain in leading journals and on journal covers. This is vital for the advancement of the blockchain discipline and will also bring about a significant change in the perception of the traditional industry towards the blockchain industry.
Following the publication of this eLetter, "Science" has released their second research article on blockchain titled "Robot swarms neutralize harmful Byzantine robots using a blockchain-based token economy" by Volker Strobel et al. The trend is shifting in the academic community.
Article link: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abd2204
Learn more: https://salusec.io/
Note: The "Science" eLetters section is an electronic edition that primarily features selected commentaries on papers published in the "Science" journal within the past three months.
Shawn
Salus
pr@salussec.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other