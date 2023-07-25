Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Global Industry Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Stretch Sleeve And Shrink Sleeve Labels Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Stretch Sleeve And Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market size is predicted to reach $18.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.
The growth in the stretch sleeves and shrink sleeve labels market is due to increasing demand in the food and beverage industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market share. Major players in the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market manufacturers include Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Klöckner Pentaplast, Fuji Seal International Inc, The Dow Chemical Company.
Stretch Sleeve And Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segments
• By Type: Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve
• By Polymer Film: Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene terephthalate glyco (PETG), Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), Polyethylene (PE), Other Polymer Films
• By Embellishing Type: Hot Foil, Cold Foil, Other Embellishing Type
• By Printing Technology: Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing, Other Printing Technology
• By Application: Food, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics And Household, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Stretch and shrink sleeve labels refers to plastic or polyester labels that wrap around the entire perimeter of a product and conform to the unique shape of the packaging. They are flexible labeling solutions that can be used for brand image, details, and product protection in a wide range of sectors.
