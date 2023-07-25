Rigid Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rigid packaging market size is predicted to reach $287.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the rigid packaging market is due to growing consumption of convenience and ready-to-eat food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rigid packaging market share. Major players in the rigid packaging market include Amcor plc, Reynolds Packaging, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation.

Rigid Packaging Market Segments

• By Product Type: Boxes, Trays, Containers And Cans, Bottles And Jars, Other Product Types

• By Raw Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Expanded Polystyrenes (EPs), Bioplastics, Other Raw Materials

• By Production Process: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, Other Production Processes

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global rigid packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9985&type=smp

Rigid packaging refers to packaging materials that are inflexible and maintain their shape even when they are empty. Rigid packaging is used for storing a variety of items and protecting and transporting products that require a high level of protection.

Read More On The Rigid Packaging Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rigid-packaging-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Rigid Packaging Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-plastic-packaging-global-market-report

Flexible Paper Packaging Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-paper-packaging-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC