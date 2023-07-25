Rigid Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Rigid Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rigid packaging market size is predicted to reach $287.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the rigid packaging market is due to growing consumption of convenience and ready-to-eat food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rigid packaging market share. Major players in the rigid packaging market include Amcor plc, Reynolds Packaging, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation.

Rigid Packaging Market Segments
• By Product Type: Boxes, Trays, Containers And Cans, Bottles And Jars, Other Product Types
• By Raw Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Expanded Polystyrenes (EPs), Bioplastics, Other Raw Materials
• By Production Process: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, Other Production Processes
• By Application: Food And Beverages, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global rigid packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rigid packaging refers to packaging materials that are inflexible and maintain their shape even when they are empty. Rigid packaging is used for storing a variety of items and protecting and transporting products that require a high level of protection.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Rigid Packaging Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Rigid Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Forecast, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

