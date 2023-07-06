Coatings Resins Market Growth: Comprehensive Size and Share Report Provides Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment

Coatings Resins Market Type

Demand for green & environment-friendly coating systems, rise in the global automotive industry, and increasing architectural coatings demand drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for green & environment-friendly coating systems, rise in the global automotive industry, and increasing architectural coatings demand drive the growth of the global coating resins market. Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed the highest share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, the revenue generated from coating resins will be reduced for few months due to the restrictions on the application industries.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The saturated polyester resin segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the alkyd segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Based on technology, the radiation cured coating resin segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment would register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the coatings resins market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The architectural segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Bayer AG, Royal DSM, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), and Polynt SpA. Other prominent players include Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, European Union economy is expected to grow significantly from 2018 to 2025.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the coatings resins market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coating resins market generated $35.10 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $52.90 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

