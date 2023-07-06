With 6.7% CAGR, Spoolable Pipes Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations

Spoolable Pipes Market Matrix Type

Spoolable pipes were originally designed for aboveground onshore applications where corrosive conditions caused steel lines to fail within few years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spoolable pipes were originally designed for aboveground onshore applications where corrosive conditions caused steel lines to fail within few years. Increased oil & gas production has led rise in adoption of spoolable pipes in onshore and offshore oil & gas transportation from wellheads to production facilities. Ease of installation of spoolable pipes and low cost as compared to steel pipes reduce the overall operational cost, thereby optimizing production output and maximizing the productive life of fields. However, high entry barriers for new entrants due to the time-consuming product approval cycles and stringent regulation for the design, construction, manufacturing, and operation of spoolable pipes may hamper the spoolable pipes market growth.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

North America and LAMEA collectively contributed more than four-fifths of the global market share in 2016. Rise in onshore and offshore exploration activities, owing to increased energy demand, is expected to drive the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the spoolable pipes market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Onshore application of spoolable pipes generated the highest revenue, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. Moreover, new discoveries of offshore oil & gas fields are anticipated to present numerous opportunities for the manufacturers.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd., Flexpipe Inc., FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., Future Pipe Industries (L.L.C.), Magma Global Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Polyflow LLC. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Spoolable pipelines are flexible pipes used for the transport of crude and refined petroleum fuels such as oil, natural gas, and other fluids, including sewage, slurry, and water. These are thermoplastics or thermosets pipes with reinforcement of steel, fiber, or aluminum. The structural layer or the reinforcement offers high strength and impact & fatigue resistance, thereby increasing durability of the pipes.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the spoolable pipes market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Spoolable Pipes Market by Matrix Type, Reinforcement Type, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global spoolable pipes market was valued at $1,345 million in 2016 and is expected to garner $2,107 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

