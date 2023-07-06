Airport Security Market Size Expected To Reach $23 Billion By 2027

Airport Security Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Airport Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the airport security market research. As per TBRC’s airport security market forecast, the airport security market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.86 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.2% through the forecast period.

The increase in new airport building operations and facilities improvements is contributing to the airport security market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest airport security market share. Major players in the airport security market include American Science and Engineering, Bosch, C.E.I.A SpA, Hitachi, L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, OSI Systems, Safran Morpho, Siemens AG, Smiths Detection, Auto Clear LLC, Analogic Corp, Bruker Corp, Nuctech Company Ltd., MilliVision Technologies.

Airport Security Market Segments

1) By Technology: Access Control, Cybersecurity, Perimeter Security, Screening and Scanning, Surveillance, Real-Time Locating System (RTLS), Other Technologies

2) By System: Metal Detectors, Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion, Backscatter X-Ray Systems, Cabin Baggage Screening Systems, Other Systems

3) By Application: Civilian and Commercial Airport, Military Airport

This type of security refers to the procedures and methods used to protect passengers, personnel, aircraft, and airport property from harm caused by accident or malice, crime, and other dangers. This type of security is a set of measures and people and material resources aimed at protecting civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference such as terrorism, sabotage, threats to life and property, false threat communication, bombing, and so on. It tries to keep these risks at bay by using various methods of scanning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Airport Security Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

