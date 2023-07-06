Healthcare Distribution Market Size Expected To Reach $1516.88 Billion By 2027

Healthcare Distribution Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Distribution Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s healthcare distribution market forecast, the healthcare distribution market size is predicted to reach a value of $1516.88 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global healthcare distribution industry is due to the rise of the medical device industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare distribution market share. Major healthcare distribution companies include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Morris and Dickson Co. LLC, KeySource Medical Inc., Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc..

Healthcare Distribution Market Segments

● By Type: Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services

● By End User: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare distribution refers to the distribution of supplies to healthcare facilities. It also includes the secure and efficient provision of medication to the patients at the precise time and in a cost-effective manner.

