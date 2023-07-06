Pet Insurance Market Expected To Achieve US$ 26,439.7 Mn In Revenues By 2030 & 15.54% CAGR - By Coherent Market Insights

Pet Insurance Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pet Insurance Market was valued at US$ 8,324.3 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 26,439.7 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.54% between 2023 and 2030.

Pet insurance is a pet owner-owned insurance policy that helps to minimize the overall costs of huge veterinary bills. Owner-owned pet insurance offers a policy that helps to reduce the overall costs of excessive veterinary expenses. The total cost of an insured owner's treatment for an injured animal is covered by pet insurance. It applies in cases of the animal's loss, death, or abduction. The pet insurance market is expanding due to efforts made by current providers to inform customers about rising veterinarian costs and the many benefits of pet medical insurance plans. The global pet insurance industry is expected to develop due to increasing consumer demand for pet insurance to lower out-of-pocket expenses for major conditions, including cancer and unintentional injuries. Numerous barriers and challenges will prevent the market's growth. Throughout the forecast period, the pet insurance market's growth could be hampered by risks to pet insurance providers, entry obstacles, and fierce competition. Technological advancements and unexplored market potential provide significant growth prospects.

Moreover, the aim of the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Pet Insurance market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. The report presents several market projections for crucial variables such as market size, manufacturing, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, and price. It was created using top primary and secondary research methods and resources available in the industry. The report includes multiple research studies, such as market dynamics, pricing analysis, production and consumption analysis, company profiling, and manufacturing cost analysis.

List of TOP Competitors in Market Report are: - Medibank Private Limited, Petplan, Oneplan Insurance, Dotsure.co.za (Hollard), Healthy Paws Pet Insurance LLC, Figo Pet Insurance LLC, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency LLC, Anicom Holdings Inc., Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., MetLife Services and Solutions LLC (PetFirst Healthcare LLC), and Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (Hartville Pet Insurance Group), among others.

Market Analysis and Insights: -

Market Drivers and Restraints: -

Market Segmentation:

Global Pet Insurance Market, By Policy:

Illnesses and Accidents

Chronic Conditions

Other Policies

Global Pet Insurance Market, By Animal:

Dogs

Cats

Other Animals

Global Pet Insurance Market, By Provider:

Public

Private

Regional Analysis -

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pet Insurance in these regions, from 2023 to 2030, covering

➡ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

➡ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)

➡ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)

➡ Latin America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

➡ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

