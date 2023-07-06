Bucket list LEGO® event coming to Knoxville, TN
For 2 days only August 12-13
This event has become a staple in the LEGO community, and we can't wait to showcase the incredible talent and creativity of LEGO builders”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BrickUniverse is excited to announce that its highly anticipated Inspire Tour is coming to the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall on August 12-13, 2023. Building upon the success of previous years, BrickUniverse is set to unveil a captivating array of brand-new LEGO creations, pushing the boundaries of creativity and imagination. BrickUniverse has been captivating audiences worldwide with its awe-inspiring exhibits, interactive displays, and engaging activities. Attendees can expect to witness the incredible talent of artists who will showcase their extraordinary creations, pushing the limits of what can be achieved with these beloved plastic bricks

This year, BrickUniverse Knoxville aims to honor the legacy of a true LEGO master builder from Tennessee who recently joined the BrickUniverse team - Kerry Woo passed away on June 11, 2023. In honor of his life and love of the LEGO community, BrickUniverse is thrilled to announce a special LEGO brick building contest that will be looking for the creations that capture Kerry’s Motto - “Make something People Love” Participants are invited to unleash their creativity and submit their unique creations for a chance to win prizes. The winner of the LEGO brick building contest will receive two VIP tickets to BrickUniverse. Additionally, the victorious builder will be awarded a $100 Gift Card to spend on LEGO®, allowing them to further indulge in their passion for LEGO and expand their collection. To enter the contest go to www.brickuniverseusa.com/contest
"We are incredibly excited to bring BrickUniverse back to Knoxville this year," said York Beights, event organizer of BrickUniverse. "This event has become a staple in the LEGO community, and we can't wait to showcase the incredible talent and creativity of LEGO builders. The LEGO brick building contest is a special opportunity to honor the memory of a true master builder and celebrate the spirit of innovation and imagination that defines the LEGO community."
BrickUniverse Knoxville promises an unforgettable experience for LEGO fans of all ages, offering a wide range of activities including building zones, vendors, workshops, and interactive displays. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the world of LEGO, BrickUniverse provides an immersive and engaging environment that celebrates the endless possibilities of these iconic bricks.
General admission hours will be 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. each day. VIP hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.brickuniverseusa.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
