Global Mandelic Acid Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 71 Million by 2029 - QY Research Inc.

Global Mandelic Acid market was valued at US$ 49 million in 2022 and will reach to US$ 71 million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2023-29.

Mandelic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid derived from almonds while it is mainly synthesized nowadays. Although there not a lot of research on Mandelic acid, it's still thought to be gentle on the skin and may help with acne, skin texture. hyperpigmentation, and the effects of aging. More attentions from cosmetics industry will be paid on mandelic acid in the coming years, which will drive the market to grow steadily.The whole mandelic acid industry is small presently with only a few manufacturers. BASF and Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm are the major suppliers in the industry. The two suppliers own about 50% sales share totally in the world.The global mandelic acid market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising demand for mandelic acid in the cosmetics and personal care industry. The growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to drive the demand for mandelic acid over the forecast period.The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for mandelic acid during the forecast period. The region is expected to be the largest market due to the growing cosmetics and personal care industry in the region. The Asia Pacific mandelic acid market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By Company• BASF• Jiangxi Keyuan Biopharm• RL Chemical• Shijiazhuang Hanhong Chemical• Evonik• Shandong Chengxu Chemical• Hanhong ScientificSegment by Type• DL Type• D Type• L TypeSegment by Application• Pharmaceuticals• Cosmetics• OtherBy RegionNorth America• United States• CanadaAsia-Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• India• Australia• China Taiwan• Indonesia• Thailand• MalaysiaEurope• Germany• France• U.K.• Italy• RussiaLatin America• Mexico• Brazil• Argentina• ColombiaMiddle East & Africa• Turkey• Saudi Arabia• UAE