Global Empty Capsules Market was Worth US$ 2.98 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Empty Capsules Market Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Empty capsules are capsules consisting of unique film-forming substances like pullulan, gelatin, and starch. Although among the solid dosage forms, tablets were highly preferred for medicine whereas in the last few years capsules have been overtaking the market. Compared to tablets, capsules provide a number of benefits, including quicker disintegration, improved bio-absorption, easier swallowing, and no aftertaste. These benefits are encouraging manufacturers to use empty capsules to make antacids, anti-bacterial treatments, and cold and cough medicines. Additionally, rising geriatric population who find it extremely difficult to swallow a conventional tablet, or solid unit dosage form is further fueling for empty capsules market demand. Gelatin capsules are easy to swallow and offer maximum flexibility due to its slippery nature are all the factors encouraging the growth.
According to the survey of Absolute Market Insights, it was studied that majority of people prefer consuming capsules rather than tablets. On average, capsules are somewhat more effective than tablets because they might have a higher bioavailability, which means more of the drug gets into your circulation. In a research, 1000 patients were polled to choose their preferred method of medicine delivery, and more than half (54%) selected capsules. Sixty-six percent of individuals in another trial who were hospitalized and participated in it preferred capsules. Pharmaceutical companies are now marketing medications in capsule form even when they have already been created in tablet form due to this preference. Thus, this is expected to drive lucrative growth opportunities for empty capsules market in the upcoming years.
Global Empty Capsules Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022
USD 2.98 Bn
Growth Rate
(2023 – 2031)
9.3%
Drivers
Rise in demand for gelatin capsules for better digestion has led to the rise in demand for empty capsules market.
Opportunities Leading players in the empty capsules market are investing into better raw materials such as vegetarian capsules due to the rising vegan population.
Which End User Industry Will Experience Huge Growth In the Global Empty Capsules Market in the Upcoming Years?
It is estimated that nutraceuticals industries segment will experience huge growth in the upcoming years. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that personal health presently accounts for 10% of the worldwide market and that individuals are spending more money on their health than the rest of the economy can expand. Although COVID-19 is the trend that had the most impact on the business, there are several other nutraceutical sector trends that are also influencing the market. In the last few years, more dietary supplements and functional foods are capsuled to make them suitable for consumption on-the-go, the increased demand for nutraceuticals will also present a chance for the worldwide empty capsules market to grow.
Based on region segment, which region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the empty capsules market during the forecast period?
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2023-2031. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in countries such as India, Japan, Australia are experiencing huge growth, wherein gelatin empty capsules are highly in demand amongst a huge population. Furthermore the leading players in the region are introducing advanced materials for empty capsules and creating awareness about the benefits of it. For instance, in November 2021, ACG launched the worldwide nutraceutical campaign "ACG loves nothing" to draw attention to the company's goal of creating high-quality capsules for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical goods that guarantee there would be no production issues. The company's goal is to deliver premium empty capsules for operations that run smoothly.
Global Empty Capsules Market Participants
o ACG
o CapsCanada Corporation
o Capsuline
o EMBOCAPS by Suheung
o Erawat Pharma Limited
o Lonza Group Ltd.
o Medi-Caps Ltd.
o Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
o Qualicaps
o Roxlor
o Snail Pharma Industry
o Other Industry Participants
Global Empty Capsules Market:
By Type
o Gelatin
o Vegetarian
o Enteric
By Raw Material
o Pullulan
o Starch Materials
o Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)
o Fish Bone Gelatin
o Others
By Capsule Size
o 00
o OSEL
o 0EL
o 0
o 1
o 2
o 3
o 4
o 5
By Route of Administration
o Oral
o Inhalation
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By End Users
o Pharmaceutical Industries
o Nutraceutical Industry
o Cosmetics Industry
o Research Laboratories
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
