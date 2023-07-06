LONITÉ Memorial Diamond offers Australian customers lab-grown diamonds up to 3 carats
LONITÉ Memorial Diamond offers Australian customers lab-grown diamonds up to 3 carats, and introduces captivating new colors such as pink and black.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LONITÉ, a distinguished Swiss company specializing in the creation of memorial diamonds, branch office in Sydney. With its unwavering willingness to excellence and groundbreaking advancements, LONITÉ is set to redefine the memorial diamond industry.
LONITÉ’s story began in a small town near the Alps, a 25 minutes train ride south of Zürich, Switzerland. The company brings forth a legacy of heritage and expertise to the memorial diamond market. With a deep understanding of the significance of remembrance and a commitment to preserving its clients’ cherished memories, LONITÉ's dedication to quality and customer care are the company’s main priorities. Each memorial diamond crafted by LONITÉ is meticulously created to honor the unique essence and legacy of the individual, providing solace and a tangible connection for their loved ones.
The company name ‘LONITÉ’ originates from ‘Longévité’ in Swiss French, which translates to enjoy a long life. Memorial diamond is one aspect of this idea. The technology base used by LONITE AG dates back to the early 1950s, when scientists created the first man-made diamonds using High-Pressure High-Temperature anvils.
The founders of LONITÉ are all leaders in their field of expertise required to turn cremation ashes or hair carbon into diamonds. From gemology, to the jewelry industry, to the funeral business, as well as science and technology, the founders have been involved in memorial diamonds manufacturing and related research & development in order to create unique memories and a special way to honor Life.
After ashes and hair are cleaned and processed to 99.99% (4N) pure carbon, LONITÉ creates an environment of extreme high pressure and high temperatures (HPHT) , which is how naturally mined diamonds develop deep underground. Unlike CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition), HPHT is free from heavy metals, unstable chemicals, and coloring additives; 100% safe.
A third-party certification from GIA or IGI can be ordered to show the authenticity of the LONITÉ memorial diamond and most importantly, the origin of the memorial diamond – LONITÉ’s laboratory.
What sets LONITÉ apart is its ability to produce an unparalleled range of memorial diamonds, including the ability to produce diamonds up to 3 carats in size, and introduces captivating new colors such as pink and black, making it surpass industry standards and creating extraordinary opportunities for personalization. This impressive achievement allows families to create truly remarkable and meaningful tributes that reflect the depth of their love and respect. By offering larger diamond sizes, LONITÉ enables families to craft exquisite heirlooms that will stand the test of time and serve as eternal symbols of commemoration.
"We are thrilled to announce that we are able to offer unique cutting-edge developments in the memorial diamond industry," said Thalissa Nivard, Lonité Co-Director at LONITÉ. "LONITÉ's devotion to craftsmanship and innovation of sizes and colors makes us distinctive from our competitors, and we are excited to offer our clients the ability to create larger memorial diamonds up to 3 carats and to explore the richness of new colors, such as pink and black. With LONITÉ, families can find solace in knowing that their loved one's memory will be preserved in the most thoughtful and personalized manner."
LONITÉ is dedicated to providing families with an exceptional and deeply meaningful way to honor the memory of their loved ones. The commitment to perfection ensures that each memorial diamond is a testament to love and remembrance.
For more information about LONITÉ in Australia, please visit: www.lonite.com.au/
About LONITÉ
LONITÉ turns hair and cremation ashes into GIA-certified genuine diamonds. Founded in Zürich, Switzerland, LONITÉ™ cremation diamond jewelry reunites clients from over 30 countries with their deceased loved ones by keeping them close to their hearts.
