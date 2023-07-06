Global Herbal Extracts Market was Worth US$ 51.3 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Herbal Extracts Market is Anticipated to Gain CAGR of 9.8% over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing awareness about natural ingredients and their health benefits, rising demand for herbal remedies, and growing availability of products in various forms such as tinctures, capsules, teas, and topical applications is pushing the global herbal extracts market demand. Additionally, manufacturers are capitalizing on emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence to create new retail opportunities and enhance customer experiences. Rapid urbanization combined with an increase in disposable income is further enhancing the demand for high-quality herbal extracts products.
Herbal extracts can be taken orally or applied topically on the skin. When ingested orally, they enter into the bloodstream where they are carried all through the body to exert their medicinal effects. Whereas when applied topically directly on the skin, these extracts provide local relief from itching or inflammation caused due to skin disorders like eczema or psoriasis. The most commonly used herbal extract is Aloe Vera which contains numerous vitamins and minerals beneficial for overall health and wellness while also offering a cooling effect on minor burns, cuts or other injuries when applied topically on the affected area. Other popular herbal extracts include chamomile for sleep aid; turmeric for reducing inflammation; ginger for better digestive health; ginseng for increased energy levels; peppermint for relieving stress; lavender oil for relaxation; hawthorn berry extract for improved cardiovascular health; yarrow extract to promote wound healing; ginkgo biloba leaf extract to enhance memory power and more. Apart from medicinal benefits, many people consume herbal extracts like ashwagandha root powder to improve physical performance, elderberry juice to fight colds etc., while some use them as dietary supplements in order to get additional nutrients like vitamins A & C present in natural sources like pomegranate extract or rosehip powder etc., which are not easily available through normal diet alone. Thus, these extracts offer plenty of therapeutic benefits owing to their active ingredients which range from antioxidants to various vitamins and minerals. They provide protection against a host of ailments while also aiding in recovery process during illnesses or other medical conditions making them an ideal choice among people seeking holistic health solutions in today’s world, which in turn is propelling the global herbal extracts market.
In terms of regional consumption, Asia Pacific is leading the herbal extracts market with countries like China, India, Australia and New Zealand contributing massively to sales volumes. In 2022, China was the leading contributor to this sector with its exports increasing by 7.3%. The country's emphasis on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been a major factor driving growth of this industry. In terms of import trends, China was also among the top importers at 10% followed closely by Japan at 8%. India is another important player in the market accounting for an estimated 7% of exports and 8% imports in 2022. The country is well known for its Ayurvedic medical system which utilizes herbal extracts from various plants including turmeric, ginger and aloe vera that have anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve overall health. These herbs are primarily sourced from Himalayan regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which makes India one of the major hubs for herbal extract production. In the upcoming year 2022 it is expected that Asia Pacific countries will further grow their contribution towards the herbal extracts market due to factors listed below:
• Improved access through retail stores and online portals
• Strategic marketing campaigns undertaken by manufacturers
• Increased investments by existing players looking to expand their product portfolio
• Favorable regulatory conditions
• Accessibility of herb source materials; and spread of knowledge about TCM practices across different countries within this region.
Europe follows closely behind with countries like Germany, France and Netherlands having high consumption rates in the global herbal extracts market.
Global Herbal Extracts Market Participants
o Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited
o Alsiano
o Bayer
o Carrubba Incorporated
o Gaia Herbs
o Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.
o Grupo Natac, S.A.
o Herbochem
o NIKKO CHEMICALS CO.,LTD
o NOW Foods
o OREGON'S WILD HARVEST
o Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.
o Synthite Industries Ltd.
o VIDYA HERBS
o Vipul Organics Ltd.
o Vital Herbs
o Vivaan
o Other Industry Participants
Global Herbal Extracts Market Segmentation
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global herbal extracts market on the basis of type, source, form, application, distribution channel and region further into twenty-nine countries.
Global Herbal Extracts Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Ashwagandha
o Licorice
o Aloe Vera
o Astragalus
o Curcumin
o Garcinia Cambogia
o Gingko Biloba
o Valerian Root
o Chamomile
o Ginger
o Others
Global Herbal Extracts Market Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Fruits
o Plants & Leaves
o Roots & Rhizomes
o Barks & Stems
o Others
Global Herbal Extracts Market Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Liquid
o Capsules
o Soft Gels
o Tablets
o Powder
Global Herbal Extracts Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Personal Care & Cosmetics
o Hair Care
o Skin Care
o Others
o Food and Beverages
o Bakery & Confectionary
o Beverages
o Dairy Products
o Others
o Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
o Weight Management
o Sports Nutrition
o Blood Pressure Management
o Respiratory Infections
o Mental Health
o Immune Health
o Women’s Health
o Bone Health
o Cardiovascular Health
o Digestive Health (Stomach pain, Bloating, Abdominal Pain, Etc.)
o Kidney and Liver Dysfunctions
o Others
o Others
Global Herbal Extracts Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Online
o Offline
Global Herbal Extracts Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
