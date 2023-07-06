Updated Paint Process Automation Market Size 2021–2030 | Top 10 Players and Business Development Strategies

Paint Process Automation Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Paint Process Automation Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the global paint process automation market generated $3.34 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Cost-effective painting process and consistent results offered by paint process automation coupled with the potential to meet industry-specific needs have boosted the growth of the global paint process automation market. However, high installation cost hinders the market growth.

On the contrary, rise in demand for sustainability and integration of advanced technologies with painting robots are expected to create new lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global paint process automation market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, CMA Robotics, DURR AG, Epistolio robot, FANUC AMERICA CORPORATION, Graco Inc., KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Staubli International AG, and YASKAWA ELECTRIC PTE LTD.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the paint process automation market Size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall paint process automation market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current paint process automation market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report includes the paint process automation market share of key vendors and market trends.

The report segments the global paint process automation market on the basis of offering, purpose, type, vertical, and geography.

On the basis of purpose, the exterior segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the market. However, the interior segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The global paint process automation market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

• Hardware

◦ Robots

▪ 4-axis

▪ 6-axis

▪ 7-axis

▪ Others

◦ Controllers

◦ Atomizers

◦ Others

• Software

• Services

By Purpose

• Interior

• Exterior

By Vertical

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Agriculture

• Textile

• Furniture

• Pharmaceutical

• Electronics

• Construction

• Others

By Type

• Floor-mounted Systems

• Wall-mounted Systems

• Rail-mounted Systems

• Others