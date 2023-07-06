Global Smart Badge Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Segments, Regional Sales and Top 10 Companies by Revenue Cap

Smart Badge Market Trends 2030

Rise in efficiency offered by smart badge and robust security drive the growth of the global smart badge market. ” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Badge Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the global smart badge market generated $17.51 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.81 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, value chain, and regional scenario.

Rise in efficiency offered by smart badge and robust security drive the growth of the global smart badge market. However, high costs of incorporating chip cards hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high demand from the Asia-Pacific region and innovation of cloud-based system present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global smart badge market analyzed in the report include Identiv, Inc., Thales Group, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd., Watchdata Co., Ltd., Assa Abloy, CardLogix Corporation, Dorma+ Kaba Holdings AG, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global smart badge market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall smart badge market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current smart badge market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the smart badge market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the smart badge industry trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart badge market based on offering, communication, type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global smart badges market. Furthermore, the software segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on communication, the contactless segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing around half of the global smart badges market. The segment is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the study period.

The global smart badges market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, ALMEA, and North America. The North America region held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

By Communication

• Contact

• Contactless

• NFC Technology

• RFID Technology

By Type

• Smart Badges without Display

• Smart Badges with Display

By Industry

• Government & Healthcare

• Corporate

• Retail & Hospitality

• Event & Entertainment

• Others

More Insights:

