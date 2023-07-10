Remede Launches New Brand Identity and Website to Reinforce Commitment to High-Quality Healthcare Staffing Solutions

FLORAL PARK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Remede, a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, has unveiled its new brand identity and updated website. This strategic initiative reflects Remede's dedication to delivering innovative and top-quality staffing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide.

"This new brand story goes deeper than aesthetics,” said October Hess, Director of the Travel Division at Remede. “It's about building stronger relationships with our clients and candidates. We want our new brand to truly represent the national presence we’ve grown into and the quality we deliver every day.”

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Remede has become a trusted partner known for providing exceptional service and delivering excellent patient care. The company's team of specialized healthcare recruiters collaborates closely with clients to identify their specific needs and provide tailored solutions.

Remede holds prestigious certifications including The Joint Commission Health Care Staffing Services Certification, NMSDC Minority Certification, and Great Place to Work, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, inclusivity, and employee satisfaction in the healthcare staffing industry.

As part of the rebranding initiative, Remede has launched an updated website that serves as a user-friendly and informative platform for clients and healthcare professionals to explore the company's comprehensive staffing solutions.

"Through our new brand identity and updated website, we aim to better reflect the diversity and brilliance of our talent community," added October Hess. "This allows us to connect exceptional healthcare professionals with the organizations that need them most."

Leveraging its vast network of highly qualified healthcare professionals, including registered nurses and allied healthcare professionals, Remede ensures that the right professionals are matched with the right job opportunities. The company's robust recruitment system, supported by innovative technology platforms and streamlined processes, enables efficient and accurate candidate identification and placement, ultimately saving healthcare organizations valuable time and resources.

