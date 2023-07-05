Emerald Coast Title Services Launches Third Annual Teacher Appreciation Initiative

/EIN News/ -- Destin, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Emerald Coast Title Services (ECTS) is pleased to announce the launch of its Third Annual Teacher Appreciation Nomination for School Supplies. The aim of the initiative is to recognize and honor the efforts of some of the most dedicated and outstanding teachers whose efforts continue to have a profound impact on the lives of both students and the community as a whole.

According to ECTS, everyone in the community is welcome to participate in the nomination process. This includes parents, students, educators and other community members who may have witnessed or been directly affected by the efforts of a specific educator.



Those looking to nominate a teacher are invited to visit the Facebook page or the ECTS Instagram page. Nominators can then share their compelling stories and provide examples of excellence from the individual they hope to nominate. This is generally in the form of anecdotes that highlight specific instances where the nominee’s work had a positive impact. Nominators can also share exactly what it is about the nominee they believe showcases their commitment to excellence in education. What makes a nominee stand out is their passion for education — and nominators are encouraged to showcase this in their posts.



“Teachers have perhaps one of the highest and most important responsibilities in society, which is to properly educate our youth, so they become productive members and leaders in our community,” says President of Emerald Coast Title Services Dion Moniz. “That is why we started our Teacher Appreciation Initiative three years ago; it allows us to shine a little spotlight on them and show them how much they are appreciated."



The nomination period begins on Saturday the 1st of July and concludes one month later on the 1st of August at 5:00 PM. Members of the community can cast their votes at any point during this period, and the two community-chosen winners will be announced after all votes have been counted on Thursday, the 3rd of August. Winners can collect their checks from the ECTS office after they have been announced. The first place winner will receive $600 while the runner up will receive $400. The prize money is to be used to purchase supplies for the winner’s classroom for the upcoming school year.



The Annual Teacher Appreciation Nomination is ECTS’ way of giving back to the community. Educators are among the most valuable yet underappreciated professionals in the country. Their work helps shape future generations, and ECTS believes that they should be honored for this in some way. By helping the most dedicated teachers purchase classroom supplies, ECTS aims to make it a little bit easier for teachers to do their jobs while also inviting the community to participate in honoring their educators. It is also an opportunity to help community members to connect through the voting process which takes place on Facebook and Instagram. Go to the company website for more information on the nomination process.



Emerald Coast Title Services is an attorney-run title company that provides a variety of real estate-related services. The company is backed by the Florida partners of Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, which includes Dion Moniz and Franklin Harrison, each of whom have decades of combined hands-on experience in both commercial and residential real estate transactions.

They are all respected in their fields (as can be seen from their Martindale-Hubbell AV-Preeminent ratings). The company has completed thousands of real estate transactions all across the Emerald Coast from their convenient location in Destin and Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.



ECTS says, “Being an attorney-run title company, we can do things other title companies cannot, such as drafting special terms for contracts, drafting additional documents necessary for the particulars of your closing and educating you and your fellow Realtors on contract changes or new laws that impact the real estate industry. Our excellent staff is quick to turn around title quotes, and we give each transaction a high level of customer service.”



Further inquiries regarding the Third Annual Teacher Appreciation Nomination for School Supplies may be directed to the ECTS office. Those interested may also find out more about Emerald Coast Title Services by visiting their website or by visiting their Destin office located at 35008 Emerald Coast Pkwy 5th floor, Destin, FL 32541.

###

For more information about Emerald Coast Title Services - Destin, contact the company here:



Emerald Coast Title Services - Destin

Press Contact - ECTS

850-555-5555

contact@pressrelations.com

35008 Emerald Coast Parkway, 5th Floor, Destin, FL 32541



Press Contact - ECTS