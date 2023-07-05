Grand launch: Realiste continues its expanding journey into Jakarta.

Realiste, a prop-tech AI company specializing in real estate investment solutions, has officially launched in Jakarta aiming to enhance the city's real estate market and promote transparency.

/EIN News/ -- United Arab Emirates, Dubai, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realiste, further adding to their already impressive tally of 22 cities worldwide, has officially launched in Jakarta on the 22nd of June. With the help of multiple established partnerships and Realiste's global expansion team, operations in Jakarta have been launched with Daud Novel Leonardo being appointed CEO of the branch.

Realiste, a prop-tech AI company that provides real estate investment solutions, is determined to elevate Jakarta's real estate market and improve its transparency. Investors can use Realiste's AI tool, which is accessible in more than 20 cities worldwide, to find overlooked properties with the highest development potential. It determines the property's current worth as well as its expected value over the following one, two, or three years. Even information on how much money an investor can make from renting out the property is available on the platform.

When asked about his sentiment about the new grand launch, Alex Galstev, Realiste's founder, remarked: "Novel is an experienced professional within the e-commerce and digital marketing industry, with over 10 years of experience in the field. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing successful business strategies that have helped companies achieve significant growth and success."

The property market in Jakarta is now seen as being undervalued, which presents a fantastic opportunity for investors hoping to profit from the city's growth potential. Indonesia was categorized as a "semi-transparent" market in 2022 by JLL's global real estate transparency index, which placed it 12th out of 16 Asian markets.

To progress quickly and efficiently in the real estate market, Realiste has already formed formidable relationships and acquired the advice of advisers in the new area. By providing investors with valuable information and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions, the company's launch in Jakarta is expected to lead to significant changes in the Indonesian real estate industry. Realiste's expansion into Jakarta is a testament to the company's determination, inclusiveness, diversity, and innovation.

The company maintains a clear vision even after expanding into more than 20 cities as Anastasia Denisova, CEO of the MENA region, said: "Firstly, our vision is to create the world's first real estate exchange, providing a seamless platform for individuals worldwide to purchase real estate with just a single click".

When asked about the next step after the most recent launch, she added: "In terms of our plans, we aspire to become the primary gateway for institutional investors in emerging markets. Our goal is to establish a strong presence and capture a significant market share in key regions such as Africa, South America, the Middle East, and India. By expanding into these growing markets, we aim to offer unparalleled investment opportunities and facilitate sustainable growth for both investors and local communities".

Company Name: Realiste

Contact Person: Sumar Yanushkevich - Senior PR manager

Email: syanushkevich@realiste.ai

Website: https://realiste.io/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment