VPL Receives System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 Certification
Certification supports streamlined process, ensures sensitive information is handled with strictest security
We are pleased to show, with this designation, that VPL is diligently keeping our customers’ data and systems safe.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VPL, a leading provider of smart supply chain software for the healthcare market, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. This designation is an independent assessment of data security and allows VPL to seamlessly navigate security questions during the hospital and pharmacy onboarding process.
SOC 2 is an independent audit of the controls an organization has put into place to protect systems and services. SOC 2 Type 2 is the most detailed of SOC audit reports. Many policies and procedures were put into place across the organization to meet the SOC 2 requirements and obtaining a SOC 2 Type 2 is a major milestone for VPL. To pass the audit, VPL collected and presented evidence of these policies being followed.
“VPL is proud to announce the accomplishment of receiving SOC 2 Type 2 certification,” said Eric McGlade, Co-founder and CEO, VPL. “The hard work that was done by everyone within our organization throughout the process is much appreciated as our customers are now requiring this level of certification. We are pleased to show, with this designation, that VPL is diligently keeping our customers’ data and systems safe.”
This audit applies to a variety of service organizations that manage data for their customers and is particularly important to VPL, which offers cloud-based solutions to support Visibility, Cost-Savings, and Performance improvement for Supply Chains and Outpatient Pharmacy.
“Since VPL works with client data on a day-to-day basis, it is important we are able to assure our clients that their data is protected,” McGlade said. “We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the most efficient process possible.”
About VPL
VPL helps healthcare build smarter supply chains by leveraging technology to strengthen the chain’s two most critical links: visibility and data and analytics. VPL’s software provides perks including access to real-time order status and optimization opportunities, helping organizations save time and cut costs. VPL has 20 years of experience in the healthcare supply chain, serving 700+ hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulatory surgery centers with a 97% customer retention rate.
