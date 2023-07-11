New Full Service Autobody Repair Facility in Northwest Houston is Open With No-Wait Appointments Today

Image of the new Corporate Collision Center autobody repair facility Lobby of the new Corporate Collision Centers autobody repair facility in NW Houston, Tx State of the Art PPG Envirobase Waterborne Paint System with the New Moonwalk Automated Base Coat Toner/Mixing Station at Corporate Collision Centers

Corporate Collision Centers is proud to announce the opening of its new location.

We are ready to restore your automobile to its pre-accident condition!” — Brian Finger, Owner of Corporate Collision Centers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Collision Centers is proud to announce the opening of its new autobody repair center in Northwest Houston, Texas. The new facility is located at 14800 Hempstead Road, Houston, Texas. This shop is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including on-site ADAS calibration (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and also the revolutionary new PPG water-based Moon Walk paint mixing system. Corporate Collision Centers was the fourth autobody repair shop in Houston to install this environmentally friendly, automated paint mixing system. Corporate Collision Centers is staffed by highly trained technicians who are dedicated to providing the highest quality collision repair services.Corporate Collision Centers is owned and operated by Brian Finger, who is also the owner of Airbags Unlimited, LLC, a mobile airbag and ADAS calibration company. Brian has over 30 years of automotive experience that includes automobile electrical repair, ADAS calibration and more. Brian said: “at Corporate Collision Centers, we understand being involved in an accident can be a stressful experience. That’s why my team and I strive to make the repair process as easy and stress-free as possible.” The Corporate Collision Centers team of experts will work with customers every step of the way to ensure that your vehicle is restored to its pre-accident condition.Services at Corporate Collision Centers include on-site ADAS calibration, autobody collision repair using new Car-O-Liner equipment, state of the art, water-based Moon Walk paint mixing system, auto glass replacement, automobile electrical repairs, and more. We use only the highest quality parts and materials to ensure that your vehicle looks and performs like new. Corporate Collision Centers repairs all types of automobiles including luxury cars, and electric cars.In addition to a commitment to quality workmanship, Corporate Collision Centers is also committed to providing exceptional customer service. Brian said: “We understand that our success depends on your satisfaction, which is why we go above and beyond to exceed your expectations.”Contact Corporate Collision Centers today or drop by for a "no-appointment" visit. Corporate Collision Centers is located at 14800 Hempstead Road, at Gessner and Hempstead Road, in Houston, Texas. Call Corporate Collision Centers at (281) 888-9639. Shop hours are 7am to 6pm Monday-Friday. Saturday is by appointment only. Brian extended an invite by stating: "If you were unfortunate to be involved in an automobile collision, we invite you to bring your car to Corporate Collision Centers."

Take a Tour of Corporate Collision Centers New Autobody Repair Facility