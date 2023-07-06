BOARD MEMBER MICHAEL AZARIAN, QRD AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®

Michael Azarian

Michael joins a highly select and distinguished group of board members who hold all three global credentials issued by the DCRO Institute.

Michael is demonstrating the commitment to continuous learning that is a hallmark of valuable board members, especially in areas of high impact like those these credentials cover.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ℠ to Michael Azarian of New York City.Michael is a member of the board of directors at CXO Nexus, Inc., a company using artificial intelligence and machine learning to augment decision data. He also serves on the board of directors of Flushing Bank, where he chairs the Information Technology Committee and also serves as a member of the Audit, and Risk and Compliance Committees. He is the former Managing Director and CIO of Citi, and prior to his time with Citi served as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Michael earned his MBA from St. John’s University and his undergraduate degree from Bloomfield College."Michael now joins a very select group of board members who have earned all three of our credentials – the Certificate in Risk Governance , the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance™ and the Qualified Risk Director designation," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He is demonstrating the commitment to continuous learning that is a hallmark of valuable board members, especially in areas of high impact like those these credentials cover."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“I highly recommend this course for all Board Directors committing to continuous learning,” said Mr. Azarian. “The lectures, content, and reference materials are highly relevant and provide an excellent foundation for the evolving Cyber Risk Governance landscape.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governanceprogram by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation, the Certificate in Risk Governance, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

