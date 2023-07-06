Bitrise Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

The Mobile DevOps Company Streamlines Mobile Application Delivery Through a Single Platform, Rather Than Multiple Point Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Bitrise announced that it has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms. Gartner evaluated 14 global DevOps platform vendors for the report based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Mobile app development is innately different from web and software development. In order to distribute their apps to consumers, for example, mobile companies have to abide by the requirements of iOS and Android marketplaces. These app stores and others act as gatekeepers with specific benchmarks around app updates and release frequency that directly influence marketplace rankings. Because of this, mobile applications require their own unique development operations.

“Despite the increasing demand for mobile experiences, Mobile DevOps practices have remained in their infancy for several years now,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “We’re honored to be recognized on the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms, as we believe it’s not only a testament to our achievements as a company, but the upwards trajectory of Mobile DevOps as a whole.”

Bitrise is recognized as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms. As of June 26, 2023, the company has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Gartner’s Peer Insights™ for Value Stream Delivery Platforms (transitioning to DevOps platforms), based on 80 customer reviews. “We've been trying to find the best solution for a cloud managed CI/CD solution and decided to move from [our] self hosted Jenkins to Bitrise for our iOS and Android needs. The platform is great, with very easy to set up workflows with every step you may need for any CI jobs such as running tests and deploying our apps on the AppStore,” notes one customer review.

Bitrise has announced several advancements for the Mobile DevOps industry over the past year. In October 2022, the company acquired Flare.Build to provide remote caching and content delivery network (CDN) capabilities for the resource-prohibitive Bazel Build System. In May 2022, Bitrise released the world’s first virtualized Apple silicon CI/CD environment to help development teams transition to M1 as Intel is phased out.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables organizations to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps. Customers such as Transferwise (now “WISE”), Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tag Heuer, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Babbe and others use Bitrise to rapidly respond to the changing mobile landscape. Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Osaka.

