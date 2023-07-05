Looking Glass Labs Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the “Company”) (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on July 4, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

The Company is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set forth in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 16, 2023, were approved at the Meeting. There were 27 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, holding 1,093,518 common shares, representing 0.77% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are set out below:

Number of Directors

The resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at three (3) was approved by votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against 1,087,418 99.44% 6,100 0.56%

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as a director listed in the Company’s Information Circular dated May 16, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year until their successors were elected or appointed. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % Lucas Stemshorn-Russell 1,080,942 98.85% 12,576 1.15% James Henning 1,080,942 98.85% 12,576 1.15% Kevin Cornish 1,075,942 98.39% 17,576 1.61%

Appointment of Auditors

WDM Chartered Professional Accountants was reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against 1,083,965 99.13% 9,553 0.87%

Approval of Other Matters

The resolution to transact such other business that may be brought properly before the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:



Votes For Votes Against 1,085,918 99.30% 7,600 0.70%

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

The Directors of Looking Glass Labs take responsibility for this announcement.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs (“LGL”) specializes in consumer engagement applications to leverage immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa (“HoK”), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

“Dorian Banks”

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dorian Banks

Toll-Free: +1 833 LGL-NFTX (833-545-6389)

Email: info@lgl.io

Twitter: @LGL_io

Novum Securities Limited, AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman/ George Duxberry

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: the continued development of Pocket Dimension, development of immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies; pursuing partnerships to monetize blockchain and Web3 opportunities; and the near-term projects and future projects.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that: the Company could mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT market; the availability of sufficient funding to carry out the Company's business development plans; favourable market conditions; the ability of HoK to sell all or substantially all of its product offerings; and the market acceptance for its products.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the continued growth and adoption of NFT and metaverse offerings by the consumer market; the cost of developing and designing NFTs and metaverses is economically viable; the Company being able to attract and retain a sufficient workforce with desired skillsets to develop the Company's NFT and metaverse offerings; the availability of offerings provided by third-parties in the NFT, metaverse development and online gaming market to identify potential transactions; the increasing adoption of NFTs as a solution for various online gaming, entertainment and collectible uses; the Company having the ability to mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; and the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse development, content creation and collectibles market.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that the Company's offerings are not accepted by the consumer, the risk that other competitors may offer similar digital offerings; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the development of any of its technologies; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs; the risk that the NFT technology may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the NFT solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain offerings; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general; the volatile cost of the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the blockchain, and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedar.com .

Any of these risks may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

